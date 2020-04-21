Ghaziabad, Noida borders with Delhi sealed to check corona spread

lucknow

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:41 IST

The UP government on Tuesday decided to seal the borders of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) with Delhi to check the spread of Sars-Cov-2 in both the districts.

Only transport vehicles, health department teams, doctors, paramedical staff and people associated with essential services will be permitted to enter Ghaziabad and Noida from Delhi. The lockdown norms will be implemented strictly in both the districts.

Addressing a press conference, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the relaxation in the lockdown granted by the state government according to the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

No positive Covid case was reported in Ghaziabad and Noida on Tuesday, but earlier, there was a spurt in cases in both the districts. To check the spread of coronavirus, it was decided to withdraw the relaxation in the lockdown and seal the border of both the districts with Delhi. There would be limited movement across the border from Delhi to Ghaziabad/ Noida and vice-versa, he said.

The state government has directed district magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, commissioner of police, Noida and DM and SP, Ghaziabad to implement the lockdown strictly. The officers of both the districts had been empowered to take decisions according to the prevailing situation, Awasthi said.

A health department officer familiar with the development said during the review of coronavirus cases in Ghaziabad and Noida, it was found that infected people moving from Delhi to these two districts were spreading the infection among the local people. The state government had identified hotspots in both the districts to contain the spread of the disease. People were screened and samples of suspected patients sent to the laboratory for test, he said.

During the review meeting, the chief minister directed the officers to restrict the movement of people –both inter- district as well as from neighbouring states. He expressed concern over the entry of people from neighbouring states in Jhansi and Lalitpur districts located in Madhya Pradesh. The people were caught moving in the transport vehicles and trucks.

The state government has called upon the migrant workers not to move during the lockdown. The nodal officers appointed by the state government will supply food and medicine at their stay in various states.

The people entering UP would be lodged in quarantine centres, Awasthi said.