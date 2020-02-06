Scolded, Class 8 boy attacks teacher with knife

lucknow

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:32 IST

Annoyed at being scolded for sitting in the back row, a Class 8 student attacked his mathematics teacher with a kitchen knife in a private school under Kakori police station limits on the outskirts of Lucknow on Thursday morning and fled thereafter, the police said.

The teacher sustained grievous injuries on the neck and hands due to the attack, the police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kakori, SM Qasim Abidi confirmed the incident happened during school hours when the teacher asked the student to sit in the front row of the classroom.

The school authorities rushed the injured teacher, Shyamji Gupta, to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University.

The ACP said the teacher was out of danger and had been asked to given a written complaint.

The school authorities informed the police about the incident but did not lodge an FIR in this connection.

The police said the boy disappeared from the school after committing the crime and his parents claimed they were not aware about his whereabouts.

He said the 14-year-old boy was annoyed with the teacher who scolded him regularly over his studies and for not sitting in the front row.

The boy was carrying the kitchen knife in his school bag and turned violent when the teacher again pointed him out (for sitting in the back row), the ACP said.

Abidi said the teacher had objected to the boy sitting in the back row earlier also.

“The teacher was caught unawares and suffered injuries on his hands and neck. He could not resist or retaliate when the boy attacked him,” the ACP said.