Flooded roads, submerged rail tracks: 7 striking photos that capture Mumbai rains

A washed away car, submerged rail tracks, flooded roads are some of the striking images from Mumbai and its suburbs grappling with heavy monsoon rains, second highest July rain since 1975.

Between 8.30am Monday and 8.30am Tuesday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 375.2mm rain, falling under the ‘exceptionally heavy’ category (when the amount of rainfall is highest recorded for the season or over a decade according to the India Meteorological Department). According to IMD, the last time the city recorded the exact figure was in 1974 in July at 375.2mm.

The rains have wreaked havoc claiming lives and bringing the city to a near halt. Trains, flights and road transport have been hampered and the government has declared a holiday on Tuesday with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging people to stay indoors.

With the weather office warning of more rains, the Navy has been called in to help with rescue alongside the NDRF and other volunteers.

Here are a few images that capture the Mumbai rains and their aftermath:

A car got washed away into a drain at Andheri Subway in Mumbai on Tuesday. ( Shashi S Kashyap/HT Photo )

Officials said the SpiceJet plane from Jaipur is stuck on the unpaved part towards the end of the main runway number 27 of the Mumbai airport ( HT Photo )

Wall collapses at Kural,Vill-Pimpari pada-Malad(East) ( Satyabrata/Tripathy )

Heavy rains have led to severe flooding across many parts of the suburbs, delayed or cancelled flights as well as cancellation of the suburban train services. ( KunalPatil/HTPhoto )

Tree collapsed at Tilak Nagar in Mumbai’s Chembur. ( Kunal Patil/HT Photo )

Train stopped due to waterlogging near Tilak Nagar. ( Kunal Patil/HT Photo )

The rains have wreaked havoc claiming lives and bringing the city to a near halt. ( Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo )

