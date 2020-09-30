e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws

Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws

Congress and NCP have staunchly opposed the farm reform laws and announced they would not implement them in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:52 IST
Faisal Malik and Surendra P Gangan
Faisal Malik and Surendra P Gangan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Both the Congress and NCP are opposed to implementing the laws in the state, terming them as “anti farmer”.
Both the Congress and NCP are opposed to implementing the laws in the state, terming them as “anti farmer”. (HT Archive)
         

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday rescinded a notification issued in August for the implemention of the contentious farm ordinances, which were replaced by three laws passed in Parliament this month. The move came after the coalition’s key ally, the Congress, threatened to boycott a state Cabinet meeting later in the day if this was not done.

The notification dated August 10 directed local authorities governing Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees to implement the three central farm ordinances issued in June.

Also Read: Babri Masjid demolition case verdict: Shiv Sena welcomes acquittal

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) representatives were likely to raise the issue of the implementation of the newly-enacted farm laws at the Cabinet meeting. The two parties have opposed the laws as “anti-farmer” and their implementation in the state.

The Maharashtra government is yet to take a decision over implementing the laws. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday advised the states ruled by her party to explore the possibilities of legislation under the Constitution’s Article 254(2) to negate the “anti-agricultural laws” and to prevent the “grave injustice” being done to farmers.

The Congress is in power in Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry. It is part of coalition governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government pushed three farm bills to deregulate agricultural trade. They were passed controversially in Parliament, overriding demands for greater scrutiny and voting.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases, 1,179 new fatalities

Big farmers’ groups are protesting against the laws saying the deregulation will leave them vulnerable to powerful agribusinesses and in a weaker negotiating position than before.

Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar last week said the farm laws will not be implemented in Maharashtra. Revenue minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said all the ruling parties are against the laws and the decision on not implementing them in the state will be taken collectively after due deliberation.

The Congress has organised #SpeakUpForFarmers on social media to garner support against the laws. It also held a virtual farmer rally and gathered signatures from 10 million farmers opposing the laws. A delegation of Congress leaders met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding the withdrawal of the legislation.

tags
top news
Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Sonic boom from military jet, say police after powerful explosion rattles Paris
Sonic boom from military jet, say police after powerful explosion rattles Paris
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In