Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Food for thought

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:17 IST

“We discussed Brexit, terrorism, the economy, politics, voter behaviour, worldwide mass protest movements and bilateral ties between India and Canada, and how to make them even better,” said our friend and former colleague, Uma Prabhu, group editor with iTV Network and one half of one of the Capital’s power couples along with husband Suresh Prabhu, the former Union minister of Commerce, Industry and Civil Aviation, and currently special envoy to PM Modi for G-20 and G-7 deliberations.

Uma, an erstwhile Mumbaichi mulgi, noted as much for her journalistic acumen as for her table, featuring traditional homecooked spicy seafood dishes, was referring to the visit of Canadian economist and politician Stephen Harper, who had served as the 22nd prime minister of Canada for nearly a decade, to their home for lunch yesterday.

As one of India’s leading technocrats, Suresh is in touch with global leaders across the world through his involvement with issues and forums over the last 30 years, which had brought him in contact with Harper and a friendship and mutual regard had developed between the men.

And so, yesterday, besides the heady intellectual exchange, the friends lunched on amongst other things, Prabhu house specialties such as fried pomfret, chicken biryani, Afghani curry and of course, matkichi usal, zunka bhakar, daal, and mixed sprouts.

Nice.

Prudent Kitchens

Chef Ritu Dalmia.

“This is a zero-waste movement that we have been championing at our restaurant for a while, but as a property we are publicising it along with the Italian Embassy and chef ambassadors across the two countries,” said charismatic chef, author and LBGTQ activist Ritu Dalmia, when we spoke to her yesterday, about her latest food initiative: ‘Cooking with Scraps’, to be held tonight, at the embassy’s cultural centre in Delhi. Dalmia, one of the country’s leading wedding caterers, had just returned to the capital having catered at the recently concluded Mariwala- Kothari wedding in Mumbai. Her collaborator on tonight’s dinner is visiting chef Cristina Bowerman, who she described as “an amazing chef and a super woman”.

Where does Dalmia, one of the country’s most celebrated female chefs, weigh in on the gender divide of who make better cooks?

“Of course women make better chefs!” she responded with her characteristic laugh. “However, seriously? Seriously I think it has nothing to do with gender; either you have the talent or you don’t,” she said, adding, “But, yes, I do like to work with women chefs because let’s face it, the percentage of women chefs is still minuscule and anything I can do to support, I will.”

Incidentally, some of the dishes on the menu will be pea shell pate, stale bread salad, panazella, cauliflower stem crespelle and vegetable peel broth — the humble fare of prudent housewives and ecologically-sensitive female chefs.

Tweet Talk:

If @INCIndia had spent as much time on its Maharashtra campaign as it is on discussing government formation in the state, it would have probably won 30 more seats!

— Tweeted by Rohini Singh about the Maha political crisis.

What’s In A Name…

Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor appears to have raised an important issue with his statement that India does not honour its artistes and icons enough and ought to name roads and public amenities in their memory. “We are the nation that is known worldwide for cinema, music and culture. But look at how our icons are treated. Does the government recognise our icons as much as other nations? All the new roads, flyovers, airports are so far named after politicians,” the veteran actor said to a news agency yesterday, adding, “In the US, there are places named after Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and many more artistes, and (the) young generation is well aware of their contributions. Here, everything is named after politicians. Our artistes are not honoured enough in their lifetime.”

Amitabh Bachchan

However, though few and far between, Bollywood’s stars have not gone completely unrecognised, our research shows. Singer Mohammed Rafi, actors Rajesh Khanna and Balraj Sahni have had a chowk, a park and a lane named in their memory in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had a breed of tulips named after her in the Netherlands; a breed of orchid has been named after her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan (’Dendrobium Amitabh Bachchan’) and SRK has joined the likes of C V Raman, Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha and has a lunar crater named after him!

What next? A wrestling stadium after Dara Singh? A gymnasium after Salman Khan? A fashion runway after KJO?

The mind boggles.