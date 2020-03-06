e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / ‘Punish members who commit crimes against women’

‘Punish members who commit crimes against women’

mumbai Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to political parties to crack down on their members caught in cases of atrocities against women.

“If politicians themselves are indulging in inflicting atrocities on women, what right do we have to raise this issue? There was a politician who openly declared that he will abduct women. It’s time for all parties to go beyond politics. We need to act tough against such elements without fear and favour. I am ready to take the initiative from my party,” Thackeray told the legislative Council. Thackeray said he was ready to frame stringent laws and appoint additional police forces. “I am ready as the head of the state to take all possible steps, but then as a society, are we not guilty for this sorry state of affairs, when the women are joining defence forces to protect us and we are incapable of protecting them?” said Thackeray.

He rued that despite him being provided Z-plus security, the citizens of Maharashtra were not feeling safe. He cited the Nirbhaya rape case, where the guilty were not being hanged.

Earlier in the day, various women members of the council saidthe women of the state were feeling unsafe. “Atrocities against women continue to rise by the day. It’s time to crack down on such elements,” said Smita Wagh, from the BJP. Initially, the BJP did not allow the house to function on the plea that NCP member Vidya Chavan was facing a harassment case filed by her daughter-in-law and the government should clarify its stance.

top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News