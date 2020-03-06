‘Punish members who commit crimes against women’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:24 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to political parties to crack down on their members caught in cases of atrocities against women.

“If politicians themselves are indulging in inflicting atrocities on women, what right do we have to raise this issue? There was a politician who openly declared that he will abduct women. It’s time for all parties to go beyond politics. We need to act tough against such elements without fear and favour. I am ready to take the initiative from my party,” Thackeray told the legislative Council. Thackeray said he was ready to frame stringent laws and appoint additional police forces. “I am ready as the head of the state to take all possible steps, but then as a society, are we not guilty for this sorry state of affairs, when the women are joining defence forces to protect us and we are incapable of protecting them?” said Thackeray.

He rued that despite him being provided Z-plus security, the citizens of Maharashtra were not feeling safe. He cited the Nirbhaya rape case, where the guilty were not being hanged.

Earlier in the day, various women members of the council saidthe women of the state were feeling unsafe. “Atrocities against women continue to rise by the day. It’s time to crack down on such elements,” said Smita Wagh, from the BJP. Initially, the BJP did not allow the house to function on the plea that NCP member Vidya Chavan was facing a harassment case filed by her daughter-in-law and the government should clarify its stance.