Youth congress launches ‘Main Bhi Nayak...CM For A Day’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:59 IST

With the Assembly elections around the corner, the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) has launched a contest to give youngsters — who pitch the best ideas for the state’s development — the opportunity to spend a day with the chief ministers of Congress-led states.

The contest, called ‘Main Bhi Nayak...CM For A Day’, is a part of the MPYC’s ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign, which was launched on August 1 to reach out to youngsters. Earlier, the MPYC had also announced it will publish a manifesto dedicated to the youth for the upcoming state polls.Under the contest, MPYC will select two youths, who have the best PowerPoint presentations on the topic, from every district. These district-level winners will compete against each other in the final round in Mumbai on September 8. They will be judged by senior Congress leaders. Five winners will get to spend a whole day with the CMs of Congress-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. “The winners will spend a full day with the CMs, observe their work and get to discuss development. This is a huge platform for the youth from rural and urban Maharashtra. This a revolutionary step by the Youth Congress and we expect the youth to put forth their ideas and their vision for a developed and a prosperous Maharashtra. The winners will also get a chance to make a presentation for the ‘Youth Manifesto’ for the forthcoming state elections,” said Satyajeet Tambe, president, MPYC. “Under the ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ drive, we have got huge responses from youths who have been talking against the BJP-led government vociferously,” said Tambe.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 23:59 IST