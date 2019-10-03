e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Juhu school puts on a global show

The event included dance performances from Japan, Egypt, UK, France.

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Juhu school puts on a global show.
Juhu school puts on a global show.(HT Photo)
         

The pre-primary section of the CNM School and ND Parekh Pre-Primary School in Juhu recently organised its fest ‘Kultural Konnection 360°’ to promote a global culture and advocate for world peace. Through the event, the school sought to spread awareness about the need to promote a multicultural, multilingual and multireligious environment.

The event was inaugurated by child actor and dancer Mahi Soni and TV actor and model Manish Rajsinghan; and attended by trustees of the school.

Students put up music and folk dance performances from various countries such as Japan, Egypt, United Kingdom, France, Sri Lanka and Italy, as well as India. They also participated in a heritage walk, displaying flags of various countries.

Moreover, a special ‘space room’ was created, to showcase how human life would continue in space after 20 years.

There was also an ‘immigration room’ where students were familiarised with the procedures for international travel. It was an immensely enjoyable and fruitful occasion, with parents, students and teachers alike, taking home new lessons.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:27 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News