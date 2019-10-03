Juhu school puts on a global show.

mumbai

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:35 IST

The pre-primary section of the CNM School and ND Parekh Pre-Primary School in Juhu recently organised its fest ‘Kultural Konnection 360°’ to promote a global culture and advocate for world peace. Through the event, the school sought to spread awareness about the need to promote a multicultural, multilingual and multireligious environment.

The event was inaugurated by child actor and dancer Mahi Soni and TV actor and model Manish Rajsinghan; and attended by trustees of the school.

Students put up music and folk dance performances from various countries such as Japan, Egypt, United Kingdom, France, Sri Lanka and Italy, as well as India. They also participated in a heritage walk, displaying flags of various countries.

Moreover, a special ‘space room’ was created, to showcase how human life would continue in space after 20 years.

There was also an ‘immigration room’ where students were familiarised with the procedures for international travel. It was an immensely enjoyable and fruitful occasion, with parents, students and teachers alike, taking home new lessons.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:27 IST