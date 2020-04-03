Noida authority to provide ₹1,000 each to street vendors

noida

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:25 IST

The Noida authority has decided to provide financial aid of Rs 1000 each to street vendors, who have lost their livelihoods ever since the 21-day nationwide lockdown was ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Gautam Budh Nagar district, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, so far has witnessed 50 cases of the virus so far.

Noida has at least 3,000 licensed street vendors and around 10,000 vendors, who operated without a license. The move is in line with Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to provide financial aid to daily wage labourers and economically weaker sections, who are failing to earn their livelihood due to the lockdown. The UP government has decided to directly transfer funds into the accounts of daily wage workers so that they do not face any financial crisis amid this lockdown, said officials. The state government has issued directions to all top officials in districts in this regard.

“We have decided to transfer Rs 1000 per vendor directly into their accounts as per directions of the state government. We shall transfer the amount after a survey to identify the eligible vendors,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of Noida authority.

The authority has directed the staff dealing with street vendors to conduct a survey and submit a list of eligible people, who will get the financial aid. The survey is to be wrapped up at the earliest so that the financial aid can be transferred as soon as possible, said officials.

Once the survey is completed, the authority will get to know how much money it needs to make transfers into the accounts of eligible street vendors. The authority, as per vending guidelines, has recently issued licenses to at least 3,000, out of the 9,000 who applied, street vendors along many city roads.

Street vendors, who have shut their business vends since March 23, welcomed the authority’s move.

“We had to shut our business right after the nationwide lockdown was ordered in order to contain Covid-19. Most of us depend on vends for our livelihood. After business was shut, we were facing financial issues. We are extremely thankful to the Noida authority chief executive officer for the decision to provide financial aid,” said Om Prakash, district coordinator, Disabled Helpline Foundation for Street Vendors in Gautam Budh Nagar.