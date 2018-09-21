Second Noida Litfest to begin on October 6

The second edition of the Noida International Literature Festival will be held in the city on October 6 and 7 with several literary figures attending this symposium of shared ideas.

The event will be organised at the Sandal Suits of the Lemon Tree Hotel in Sector 134 on both the days. The first edition of the festival was held in 2017. This year, the theme of the festival will be ‘One India’.

“The Vibhor – Noida International Literature Festival is a literary festival like no other. It’s a celebration of literature, music, poetry, freedom of expression and dream of one India. The festival is free and open for all,” Swati Sharma, festival director, said.

The major attraction at the festival will be the distinguished persons, including politicians such as Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Bhatia and Shehzad Poonawalla, poets and novelists Nazia Erum, Rana Safvi, Yatindra Mishra, Sudeep Nagarkar, Bhaavna Arora, Shuchi Singh Kalra, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Vivek Agnihotri, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 02:37 IST