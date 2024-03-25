UP’s journey towards a trillion-dollar economy

Our unwavering commitment to serve, protect, and foster the prosperity of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh (UP) completes its seventh year. Embracing the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi as our mission, the double-engine government embarked on a transformative journey in 2017. The result is the emergence of a new UP, an example of good governance.

The overwhelming support received from the public throughout the development journey of the state has strengthened the belief that diligent efforts, transparent policies, genuine intentions, and steadfast planning inevitably lead to success. At the heart of this positive change lies the “Triple C” mantra – culture, connectivity, and commerce.

Recognising the significant role of tourism as a catalyst for economic growth, planned efforts were made in UP in the realm of tourism and culture. Consequently, the state is on its way to becoming a premier tourism destination in India. The consecration of the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya, the rejuvenation of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and comprehensive development efforts in the Vindhya Dham Corridor, Braj Bhoomi, Naimisharanya Dham, and Soron-Sukar area, among others, have bestowed a fresh identity upon the state as the core of India’s cultural consciousness.

In the past few years, millions of devotees from various parts of the country have flocked to the state, significantly boosting the local economy. Today, UP boasts of excellent road, water and air connectivity. The state provides the country’s largest rail and road network. This is the only state with five international and 16 domestic airports. The junctions of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are located here. Besides, six expressways are operational while seven are under construction. A new expressway connecting Chitrakoot Link, Farrukhabad Link, and Purvanchal Expressway to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway is in the works.

Our aim is to ensure that by early next year, when saints and devotees from across the globe gather for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, they relish a delightful experience on the Ganga Expressway. The country’s first inland waterway was initiated in our state. In line with these endeavours, the Inland Waterways Authority was also constituted in the state. Today, the country’s first rapid rail, Namo Bharat, is showcasing UP’s cutting edge transportation services to the world.

By recognising its talent, tradition and potential, the state has become synonymous with effective governance and progress where there is reverence for faith, tradition, and heritage, alongside a dedicated focus on economic prosperity. Today, UP is the second largest economy in the country, contributing 9.2% to the national Gross Domestic Product. Its gross domestic income has more than doubled in the last seven years. It is the result of well-planned efforts that UP has gained an identity as a revenue-surplus state and is moving rapidly towards achieving self-reliance. The PM has envisioned making India a $5-trillion economy. By aligning with this goal, UP is swiftly progressing towards achieving a $1-trillion economy. Investment proposals of Rs40 lakh crore from across the globe at last year’s Global Investors Summit (GIS) were an unprecedented milestone. Within just one year of the success of GIS, we also started the implementation of projects worth more than ₹10.24 lakh crore.

While substantial investments will propel the state towards achieving a $1 trillion economy, they will also contribute to realising the aspirations of our youth. During these years, 6.5 lakh youth have secured government jobs in a transparent manner. Our journey from attracting initial investment proposals of ₹4 lakh crore to proposals amounting to ₹40 lakh crore has fostered a culture of innovation and startups in the state. Consequently, today, the youth of the state are transitioning from being mere job seekers to becoming job creators.

These seven years of the double-engine government have been a journey from resolution to accomplishment. By completing irrigation projects pending for decades, we have managed to create additional irrigation facilities for 23 lakh hectares of land. This achievement has led to a decrease in farming costs and an increase in both production and productivity. UP farmers are now exempted from paying power bills for irrigation.

There is absolute clarity in our promises, claims, policies, intentions, and planning. For us, “Viksit aur Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh” is not merely a slogan, but an ongoing mission. The concept of Ramrajya serves as the foundation for our policies and ideology. Initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, SVANidhi, Ayushman, construction of toilets, free ration, etc, are improving the lives of all, regardless of caste, creed and religion. The Direct Benefit Transfer is a great example of how technology can positively impact the lives of people. Whether it is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, housing instalments, monthly pensions, or funds and scholarships for school children’s uniforms and study materials, all benefits are now directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. This has eliminated leakages in the system and improved the ease of living.

Today, through the Swachh Bharat Mission, the entire state has become free from open defecation. The dream of providing pure tap water to every household in Vindhya and Bundelkhand is becoming a reality. By end-2024, tap water facilities will be available to 26.5 million families in the state. The significant reduction in encephalitis cases in eastern UP can be attributed to the availability of toilets and clean drinking water.

Today, UP is on the path to transforming from a labour-centric state to an economic powerhouse. The double-engine government remains steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the dreams of the people of the state.

Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The views expressed are personal