Delhi Half Marathon: Ethopia’s men athletes take first, second position

The winners in Elite category (Men’s) for Delhi Half Marathon, on Sunday, saw Ethopia’s Andamlak Belihu, Amdework Walelegn coming first and second respectively. Daniel Kipchumba from Kenya claimed the third spot on the podium.

Abhishek Pal (1:04:14) was the best-placed among Indians followed by Avinash Sable (1:04:14) and T Gopi (1:04:15).

Celebrating its fourteenth year in the city, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off on Sunday from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Jai Singh Marg near the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Building with over 34,000 marathoners participating in different categories.

While one phase of the marathon was flagged off by athlete Adille Sumariwalla, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes was also present at the event to encourage participants.

The categories include Half Marathon, Open 10K Run, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens’ Run, and the Champions with Disability. (ANI)

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 11:32 IST