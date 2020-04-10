‘Infiltration’ by Corona suspects: Vigil increased along Indo-Nepal border in Bihar

patna

An alert has been sounded in Bihar along the porous border with Nepal following reports that some suspected Muslims infected with Coronavirus might try to infiltrate with the malicious intent to spread the infection in India.

The intelligence wing of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) alerted that the infiltrators might consume paracetamol tablets to hoodwink the authorities during thermal scanning. According to source, around 40-50 suspected Muslims infected with the novel virus have crossed over from Nepal to India.

Following the reports, the West Champaran district magistrate, Kundan Kumar, has ordered officials to increase vigilance along the border. Kumar has also sounded an alert to the Bettiah and Bagha superintendents of police (SPs) and officials at the sub-divisional and block levels.

The DM has specifically mentioned about the reports that one Jalim Mukhiya from Jagranathpur village in Parsa district in Nepal was hatching a conspiracy to spread the infection by facilitating the entry of suspected Muslims to India.

The administration has kept a tab on the activities on border through CCTVs, said West Champaran SP Nitasha Giriya.

When contacted for the comment on preparedness after DM’s letter, Bettiah SP Nitasha Gudiya chose to avoid a direct answer. “The border along Nepal is completely sealed and under the strict vigilance of district administration and SSB. There is no movement through Indo-Nepal border,” said the SP.

However, Priyavart Sharma, commandant of the 47th battalion of the SSB said, “There were some inputs received sometime back and shared it with the authorities concerned.” He, however, refused to divulge any further information.

The alert is a sequel to the information received from the Union Home Ministry earlier this month about Jalim Mukhiya’s dangerous plans. Mukhiya is an underworld don based in Nepal and has been involved in smuggling of arms and fake Indian currency notes.

The commandant of 47th battalion of the SSB, Ramgarhwa, had written about Mukhiya. “He (Mukhiya) has taken responsibility to ensure infiltration of Indian Muslim nationals working in different Muslim countries during lockdown. Around 200 of them, including 5-6 from Pakistan, have also arrived in Nepal via Kathmandu and presently residing in mosques/madarsas at Chandanbasra and Khairwa villages in Nepal,” said the letter written to West Champaran DM and SP.

The Home Ministry had alerted that the 40-50 had arrived near the border five days ago, while others could also reach there soon. Recently, Sitamarhi SP on April 6 also instructed the SHOs of Indo-Nepal border to identify areas where people easily cross the border after lockdown. The SP also directed them to set up barriers or fencing through wire on illegal crossing. In the wake of COVID-19 , authorities had earlier sealed the Indo-Nepal border to ban entry of foreign nationals into Bihar