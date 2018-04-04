NIRF Ranking: Five Punjab institutes among top 100

Five Punjab institutes have made it to the top 100 institutions of India, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2018, released by the Union ministry of human resource development (HRD) on Tuesday.

These are Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh; Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana; Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar; Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala; and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali.

The rankings were released by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi.

Panjab University (PU) has been ranked 33rd in overall category and 20th among universities. Last year, it was ranked 54th in overall category and 33rd among universities.

TIET has bagged 50th slot in the overall category and 33rd in the university category and 20th in the engineering category.

TIET Director Prakash Gopalan said, “A bright future awaits a Thapar graduate as the university has embarked on a programme to modernise itself in all aspects.”

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, has been ranked at 55th slot in the overall category

Meanwhile, PAU has slipped by 20 positions. It has been ranked 60th in overall ranking as against 40th last year.

GNDU has not only made to the top 100 institutions for the first time, it got 86th position in overall ranking and 59 in the university category.

GNDU vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “It’s delightful that after securing full autonomy from UGC by becoming Category-1 university, GNDU has now made it to the top 100 institutions of India.”

Meawhile, Punjabi University, Patiala, has failed to make it even in the list of top 100 universities of the country.

The NIRF rankings focus on five prominent key parameters — teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity; and perception.