3 BHK in South Mumbai’s Breach Candy listed for ₹7.25 lakh monthly rent; Reddit sparks debate over ‘insane’ rent

Mumbai real estate market's 3 BHK apartment listing in upscale Breach Candy area of South Mumbai has caught the attention of social media users after it was reportedly listed for a monthly rent of ₹7.25 lakh. Mumbai real estate market's 3 BHK apartment listing in upscale Breach Candy area of South Mumbai has caught the attention of social media users. (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT generated photo )

The property, located in one of South Mumbai’s most expensive residential neighbourhoods, has triggered a debate on whether such rental levels reflect genuine demand or an increasingly stretched Mumbai real estate market.

The property was highlighted in a post on Reddit measures around 1,850 sq ft and comes with two parking spaces. The apartment is also described as having undergone recent renovations. The post’s image shows the property in an older residential building in Breach Candy.

The ₹7.25 lakh monthly rent translates to an annual rental outgo of about ₹87 lakh, excluding other potential charges. The listing has prompted users to compare the asking rent with property values and rental yields in Mumbai’s premium residential markets.

Some Reddit users questioned whether an apartment in an old building could command such a high rent, while others pointed to Breach Candy’s location and limited supply of large homes as factors that can support premium rentals.

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Netizens react Several users said they considered a monthly rent of around ₹3 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh more realistic for a property of this size in Breach Candy. One commenter claimed to have rented a 2 BHK in the locality for ₹3.5 lakh last year, while another said they had seen apartments of a similar size being offered for around ₹4 lakh. These comments, however, represent individual experiences and should not be treated as market-wide rental benchmarks.

The discussion also highlighted the unusual economics of Mumbai’s luxury rental market.

Some users argued that such homes may be rented by companies for senior executives, guest-house arrangements or as part of employee compensation rather than being paid for entirely by individual salaried tenants. Others pointed to wealthy business families, celebrities and high-income professionals as the potential tenant pool for premium South Mumbai homes.

Another point of discussion was the potential value of the apartment. One Reddit user estimated that the property could be worth ₹12 crore to ₹15 crore, while another suggested that a premium property in the locality could command a higher valuation. At ₹7.25 lakh a month, the annual rent would amount to nearly 6%–7.25% of a ₹12–15 crore property value, although the actual rental yield would depend on the final transaction value and expenses.

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In the Mumbai real estate market, over 25,000 property registrations are reported on monthly basis which are of leave and license agreement meaning that of renting property.