How modern homes are moving beyond coordinated decor to reflect personal style and individuality

The shift in Indian home decor from matching sets to individual expression (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less The shift is interesting among younger homeowners and those who live in a rented homes, with Gen Z and millennials becoming more experimental with colours, patterns, furniture and distinctive design elements. Social media has further expanded their exposure to global interiors, while changing urban lifestyles have also made functionality, adaptability and space optimisation important considerations when choosing furniture.

To understand how these preferences are shaping the Indian home decor landscape, we recently spoke with Krsnaa Mehta, founder and design director of India Circus, a Godrej Enterprises brand. In our conversation, we discussed how Indian consumers are expressing their personalities through interiors, why younger generations are approaching furniture differently, and how traditional Indian influences are finding a place in contemporary homes. We also explored the growing interest in wallpapers and multifunctional furniture, along with the opportunities emerging for Indian design-led brands.

1. What are the biggest changes you have observed in how Indian consumers approach home decor, and how are homes becoming expressions of personal identity?

The biggest shift I have observed is that consumers are increasingly moving away from the idea of a perfectly coordinated home towards spaces that reflect their individual personalities. People are choosing pieces that resonate with them, whether it is a colour, a print, a piece of art or an object they have discovered while travelling. The idea that everything needs to match is gradually giving way to a more eclectic approach to decorating.

Personally, I have always leaned towards variety, so I find this evolution exciting. A home should tell a story about the people who live in it, rather than look like a catalogue. At the same time, individuality comes with a certain degree of consideration. Not every trend or object needs to find its way into a home. The real art lies in understanding what resonates with you and building a space around it, one that feels personal, considered and timeless.

2. How are Gen Z and millennials influencing furniture and home decor trends, particularly in their preference for individuality, colour and distinctive designs?

As a millennial working closely with Gen Z, I find the generational differences fascinating. Younger consumers are exposed to an unprecedented volume of visual information, and social media has significantly expanded their awareness of design, colour and global aesthetics. They are curious, experimental and often willing to embrace combinations that previous generations might have approached more cautiously.

However, there is also a distinction between being inspired by something and truly understanding its value. A design may catch someone's attention online, but appreciating the thought, craftsmanship and artistic intent behind it requires a different level of engagement. At India Circus, we pay close attention to how consumer preferences evolve. Our monthly reviews help us understand which colours, designs and categories are resonating with different audiences, while allowing us to balance these insights with our own design sensibilities. The objective is not simply to follow what is popular but to understand why it connects with people and translate that understanding into designs with lasting appeal.

3. Are younger consumers approaching furniture as a statement of personal style rather than simply a functional purchase? How is this changing furniture design?

I believe it is both. Functionality and personal expression are not mutually exclusive, and the most successful furniture brings the two together. Consumers today want furniture that serves a practical purpose while contributing to the overall character of their homes. This is encouraging a more thoughtful approach to design, where proportions, materials, colours and finishes become as important as utility. A side table or a chair can solve a functional need while also becoming a distinctive design element. At India Circus, we see furniture as an opportunity to bring our design language into the living space in a more tangible way. The aim is to create pieces that are practical enough for everyday living but distinctive enough to make a room feel personal.

4. With urban homes becoming increasingly space-conscious, what opportunities do you see for multifunctional, modular and space-efficient furniture?

There is considerable opportunity in this category as urban living evolves and consumers look to make the most of the space available to them. As homes become more compact, furniture needs to work harder without compromising on aesthetics. Space-efficient design is no longer just an added convenience.

At India Circus, we see interest across different formats, from pouffes that offer versatile seating to folding tables that can be adapted to changing needs. This focus on combining functionality with thoughtful design is also reflected in the wider Godrej ecosystem, with Godrej Interio placing considerable emphasis on space optimisation and intelligent furniture solutions. I believe the next phase of furniture innovation will focus on adaptability, ease of use and intelligent utilisation of space, while ensuring that every piece continues to contribute to the visual character of a home.