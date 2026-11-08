Simple ways to give your home a warmer and classy look using natural stone in home decor

Trying the usual home decor ideas this festive season? Give natural stone a chance too. Known for its earthy textures and elegant appearance, it can add a touch of luxury to your home interiors. Materials such as marble, soapstone, sandstone and agate bring warmth and character to a space through their natural patterns and finishes. From candle holders and serving accessories to decorative bowls and figurines, stone accents can complement traditional festive decorations without making your home look overly decorated. 7 ways to use natural stone in your home decor (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

According to Rishabh Jain, Director, International Business, Petros® Stone LLP, “natural stone can be incorporated into festive interiors through functional accessories and decorative elements that continue to serve a purpose long after the celebrations are over.” Here are seven ways to incorporate natural stone into your festive home decor.

1. Add warmth to your corners with soapstone candle holders Candles are one of the most familiar elements of festive decorating, but the holders you choose can make a difference to the overall look of your home layout. Instead of regular metal or glass holders, consider introducing candle holders made from soapstone, sandstone or marble. These materials have a naturally textured appearance that can add depth to a coffee table, console or dining arrangement. Their understated colours also work well with festive decorations such as flowers, brass accessories and warm lighting. A simple way to style them is to arrange three candle holders of varying heights together. This creates a layered display without overcrowding the surface. You can also consider onyx marble for decorative candle holders, as its distinctive patterns make each piece an interesting accent. When using candle holders, ensure that they are designed for the intended candle type and are placed on a stable, heat-resistant surface, away from curtains and other flammable decorations.

2. Make festive serving more interesting with marble boards Festive gatherings involve, of course, serving mithai, dry fruits, cookies and the like (and that's the best bit). While the design of the serving dish will usually be the focus of attention, the material of the dish can also have an impact on the presentation. A marble or slate serving board is an alternative to the more conventional tray. The natural texture and variation in colour of the stone provide a very interesting background for the food and can really make a simple selection of sweets and snacks look quite put together. A marble board is particularly good for serving chocolates, cheese, dry fruits and a range of desserts. You can of course pre-chill a suitable marble board for use with certain chilled foods. It should not be assumed that it will keep any food fresh or safe for long, though. For festive styling, you would place the board on the dining table with a few small brass bowls, some linen napkins and/or some ceramic serveware. The natural stone can be a very good complement to the softer materials.

3. Create a simple centrepiece with a river pebble bowl If you want to decorate your coffee table or dining area without keeping too many accessories, a river pebble bowl can be a simple addition. It adds natural textures into the room while keeping the arrangement relatively minimal. Take a large glass bowl and fill it with smooth river pebbles in shades of white, grey or earthy terracotta. You can place a few decorative elements around it or add some green stems to create a more organic arrangement. For festive occasions, position the bowl as a centrepiece on your dining or coffee table. Pairing it with flowers, candles, or a simple runner can make the arrangement look more complete. The choice of pebble colours can also influence the overall appearance. White and grey stones work well in contemporary interiors, while warmer shades can complement traditional wooden furniture and earthy decor. If you include candles, use suitable candle holders rather than placing open flames directly among the pebbles.

4. Give your entrance a traditional touch with stone urli bowls The entrance is the first area guests notice when they visit during festive celebrations. While rangolis and flower arrangements are traditional choices, a stone urli bowl can add another decorative element. A stone urli filled with water and floating flower petals can create a traditional yet understated display. You can also arrange floating tealights in suitable holders to add a soft glow during evening gatherings. You can also consider placing stone planters on either side of the doorway. A small carved stone figurine can also complement the display without making it look too elaborate. The advantage of using stone accessories is that they can remain part of your entrance decor even after the festive season. You can simply change the flowers or other decorative elements depending on the occasion.

Choose a stable location for heavier stone bowls and ensure that water does not spill onto electrical fittings or create a slippery surface.

5. Introduce agate coasters to your festive dining table Small accessories can sometimes make a noticeable difference to a dining arrangement. Agate coasters are one such addition that can bring natural patterns and colour variations to your table. Unlike uniform decorative accessories, agate pieces have distinctive patterns, making each coaster slightly different. Their polished surfaces and natural edges can add visual interest without requiring a complete change to your existing table setting. You can pair agate coasters with a marble drink tray, decorative napkin rings or simple ceramic serveware. For festive gatherings, arrange them alongside brass bowls and neutral table linen to create a combination of different textures. These accessories are also practical, as they can be used for everyday tea and coffee arrangements.

6. Style your console with stone figurines and bookends A console table offers a way to introduce decorative accessories without taking up too much floor space. During the festive season, you can use this area to create a display that combines natural stone with other materials. Start with a stone surface or a console table and add a few carefully selected accessories, such as carved figurines, small stone bowls or decorative bookends. You can introduce brass accents to bring a festive touch and use a table lamp or soft lighting to complete the arrangement. The key is to avoid filling every available space. Leave enough breathing room between the objects so that their individual shapes and textures remain visible.

7. Use agate slices for festive gifting and decorative accents Natural patterns and colour variations make them visually distinctive. You can use them to add an interesting detail to a gift box or incorporate them into a festive display. If you are looking for gifts that can be used beyond the celebrations, consider a set of stone coasters, a carved trinket dish or a small decorative bowl. These pieces combine functionality with a natural aesthetic and can become part of someone's everyday home accessories. When selecting stone gifts, consider their size, weight, finish and intended use. Smaller accessories are often easier to incorporate into different kinds of interiors.

As Rishabh Jain, Director, International Business, Petros® Stone LLP, suggests, “Natural stone can be a long-lasting addition to festive decorating. Rather than replacing familiar elements such as flowers and fairy lights, it can be used alongside them to bring a more grounded, textured look to your home. The idea is to create a festive setting that feels special during celebrations but does not lose its purpose once the season is over.”