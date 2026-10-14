Manchester City vs PSG Live streaming details: When, where and how to watch MCI vs PSG UEFA Champions League match in India

At the Etihad Stadium on October 15, two of football's wealthiest clubs go head-to-head. Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in perhaps the biggest clash so far in the UEFA Champions League 20276/27 group stage. The game will see some of the biggest names in world football clash tonight, but the narrative will not only be about the action on the field. Erling Haaland and Enzo Maresca (Martin Rickett/EMPPL PA Wire via)

For Manchester City, this match carries a heavy weight. This will be their first European game since they were found guilty of 114 out of the 115 charges levelled against them in accusations of breaking the rules of the Premier League. Even though City is appealing the decision pronounced by an independent panel set up by the Premier League, there could be massive repercussions, like a big points deduction or even relegation.

Despite the drama in the boardroom, the team still looks unstoppable on the field. They have a perfect record in the Premier League this season, and are brimming with confidence after defeating rivals Liverpool by a big margin of 3-0 on the last matchday. Star striker Erling Haaland is scoring goals for fun.