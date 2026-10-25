DeVonta Smith to miss Week 7 clash vs Cowboys as Nick Sirianni discusses Eagles WR's recovery
DeVonta Smith has been dealing with a hamstring issue since training camp and has already missed three games this season.
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be without DeVonta Smith for their Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
The Eagles receiver was absent from the media-accessible portion of Saturday’s practice after sitting out the entire week due to a hamstring issue.
Smith found the end zone in the Eagles’ defeat to the Carolina Panthers last week, but his recurring hamstring issue continues to affect his availability. The 27-year-old has battled the problem since training camp and has already sat out three games this season.
Nick Sirianni addresses Smith’s injury concerns
Given his ongoing fitness concerns and limited time on the field, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether the team had considered shutting Smith down to allow him more time to recover.
Sirianni offered an encouraging response. "I just want him to continue to get better. We'll see where that goes,” he said.
Eagles coach praises Smith’s recovery efforts
The Eagles coach also praised Smith’s commitment to his recovery, highlighting the receiver’s consistent efforts to get healthy and return to the field.
"He is such a good example to everybody of how to take care of yourself. He's the first one in here getting treatment, doing his prehab before a practice, and sometimes the process doesn't always produce the results you want. But that's what you can control, and that's what's ultimately going to make you be at the best that you can be," the coach added.
Also read | Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB to miss third straight game against Bengals in Week 7
Smith has managed 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns across four appearances this season despite his ongoing injury concerns.
Hamstring injury disrupts Smith’s season
The wideout first strained his hamstring in early August, forcing him to miss approximately two weeks of training camp. Although he was fit to play in the season opener, he aggravated the injury during Philadelphia’s Week 2 victory over Tennessee.
Smith continued to play through the discomfort for a stretch before the Eagles sidelined him for consecutive matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Also read | Troy Aikman reveals stance on Cowboys return as Jerry Jones backs his NFL future
He returned against Carolina last Sunday and appeared to be back in form. With Tanner McKee at quarterback, he caught seven of his 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Eagles face depleted receiving corps
The Eagles will also be missing another receiver against their NFC East rivals, as Dontayvion Wicks has been ruled out with an ankle injury. His absence, combined with Smith’s, leaves McKee with fewer receiving options for his second start of the season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More