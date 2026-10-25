DeVonta Smith to miss Week 7 clash vs Cowboys as Nick Sirianni discusses Eagles WR's recovery

Given his ongoing fitness concerns and limited time on the field, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether the team had considered shutting Smith down to allow him more time to recover.

Smith found the end zone in the Eagles’ defeat to the Carolina Panthers last week, but his recurring hamstring issue continues to affect his availability. The 27-year-old has battled the problem since training camp and has already sat out three games this season.

The Eagles receiver was absent from the media-accessible portion of Saturday’s practice after sitting out the entire week due to a hamstring issue.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be without DeVonta Smith for their Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Sirianni offered an encouraging response. "I just want him to continue to get better. We'll see where that goes,” he said.

Eagles coach praises Smith’s recovery efforts The Eagles coach also praised Smith’s commitment to his recovery, highlighting the receiver’s consistent efforts to get healthy and return to the field.

"He is such a good example to everybody of how to take care of yourself. He's the first one in here getting treatment, doing his prehab before a practice, and sometimes the process doesn't always produce the results you want. But that's what you can control, and that's what's ultimately going to make you be at the best that you can be," the coach added.

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Smith has managed 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns across four appearances this season despite his ongoing injury concerns.

Hamstring injury disrupts Smith’s season The wideout first strained his hamstring in early August, forcing him to miss approximately two weeks of training camp. Although he was fit to play in the season opener, he aggravated the injury during Philadelphia’s Week 2 victory over Tennessee.

Smith continued to play through the discomfort for a stretch before the Eagles sidelined him for consecutive matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

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He returned against Carolina last Sunday and appeared to be back in form. With Tanner McKee at quarterback, he caught seven of his 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown.