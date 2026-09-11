Is Davante Adams playing tonight? Rams star's slow start vs 49ers sparks injury concerns; 'missing person'

Davante Adams is active and healthy for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. But the veteran wide receiver's quiet start has sparked online speculation, with fans even joking about a "missing person" situation. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, speaks to the media following a practice session in preparation for an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers., in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayak)

One fan wrote on X, "It’s the second game of the NFL season and I’m turning it off for Lioness because the Rams have targeted Davante Adams 0 times,"

Another quipped, "Missing person last seen getting on a flight to Melbourne Australia his name is Davante Adams if anyone has seen him we are looking for possible info on his location."