Pecco Bagnaia crash video emerges as Ducati confirms he suffered multiple foot fractures in Qatar MotoGP Sprint

The incident unfolded when Aldeguer attempted to pass Pedro Acosta but failed to brake in time, striking Bagnaia, who was ahead of him. The collision sent the two-time MotoGP champion into a violent highside crash, forcing race officials to halt the Sprint.

The Qatar MotoGP Sprint race was interrupted by a red flag following a major first-lap crash involving Pecco Bagnaia. The Italian rider made a strong start to the 11-lap contest, briefly moving into a podium position during the opening corners. However, he dropped to fifth as the opening lap progressed.

Track marshals subsequently carried Bagnaia away on a stretcher. According to Crash.net, the 29-year-old was conscious following the accident.

Also read | Man arrested for alleged stalking after trespassing at LeBron James’ LA home, claims to be NBA star’s son

Aldeguer received a double long-lap penalty for his involvement in the crash and served it when the race resumed after the red-flag stoppage. He eventually finished 11th in the restarted Sprint.