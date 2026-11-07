Pecco Bagnaia crash video emerges as Ducati confirms he suffered multiple foot fractures in Qatar MotoGP Sprint
Pecco Bagnaia made a strong start to the 11-lap contest, briefly moving into a podium position during the opening corners.
The Qatar MotoGP Sprint race was interrupted by a red flag following a major first-lap crash involving Pecco Bagnaia. The Italian rider made a strong start to the 11-lap contest, briefly moving into a podium position during the opening corners. However, he dropped to fifth as the opening lap progressed.
Pecco Bagnaia crash video emerges
The incident unfolded when Aldeguer attempted to pass Pedro Acosta but failed to brake in time, striking Bagnaia, who was ahead of him. The collision sent the two-time MotoGP champion into a violent highside crash, forcing race officials to halt the Sprint.
Track marshals subsequently carried Bagnaia away on a stretcher. According to Crash.net, the 29-year-old was conscious following the accident.
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Aldeguer received a double long-lap penalty for his involvement in the crash and served it when the race resumed after the red-flag stoppage. He eventually finished 11th in the restarted Sprint.
Ducati provides Bagnaia injury update
Ducati later confirmed that medical examinations had identified two fractures in his right foot, with further assessments scheduled at a hospital in Doha to determine whether surgery would be necessary.
"Angel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director: "Initial medical examinations carried out on Francesco Bagnaia at the Lusail International Circuit Medical Centre have revealed two fractures in his right foot, involving the fourth and fifth metatarsal. The rider will be transferred to Doha Hospital tonight for further tests to determine whether the fractures require surgery"" the statement read.
Bagnaia's final Ducati races now uncertain
The crash could disrupt what remains of his final races with Ducati, as he prepares to join Aprilia for the 2027 season.
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Ducati has yet to officially rule Bagnaia out of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, although the injury update suggests the Italian is unlikely to participate. Bagnaia will now hope to recover in time to compete in the final two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More