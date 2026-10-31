Thunder's injury woes deepen as Chet Holmgren faces lengthy absence after suffering knee injury

The Thunder announced that the 24-year-old is expected to miss approximately eight to 10 weeks after undergoing a “biological treatment” on Friday.

Holmgren initially reported mild discomfort in his right knee following Oklahoma City's victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, October 25. What initially appeared to be a minor issue was later diagnosed as a small tear in his right patellar tendon.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have encountered another major injury setback just five games into the 2026-27 NBA season. Their latest concern emerged on Friday night, when the franchise confirmed that center Chet Holmgren would be sidelined for an extended period after sustaining a knee injury .

"Chet Holmgren experienced mild discomfort in his right knee on October 25. After a series of consultations with specialists, the determination was to perform a biological treatment today to address a small patellar tendon tear," the team's statement read. "The treatment was successful and Holmgren is expected to make a full recovery and return to play in 8-to-10 weeks."

Thunder face growing injury concerns Holmgren's absence adds to an increasingly difficult injury situation in Oklahoma City. He becomes the third regular starter to face an extended spell on the sidelines this week, joining forward Jalen Williams, who is recovering from a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle, and guard Cason Wallace, who has a torn labrum.

Also read | Jalen Williams suffers ‘gruesome’ leg injury, leaving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in tears: Watch

The latest setback is particularly unfortunate given Holmgren's previous injury history. He was forced to sit out the entire 2022-23 campaign after breaking his foot shortly after being selected in the NBA Draft.

Another lengthy absence followed in 2024-25 when a fractured pelvis kept him away from the court for several months. He eventually returned and played an important role in Oklahoma City's championship-winning campaign.

The current knee injury marks the third significant setback of his professional career since the Thunder selected him with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Who could replace Holmgren during his absence? Holmgren's absence will leave a considerable gap in Oklahoma City's frontcourt rotation, particularly after the impact he made last season. He earned All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive First Team selections after averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

With their starting center expected to miss the next eight to 10 weeks, the Thunder could turn to Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams for additional frontcourt minutes.

Also read | Britt McHenry loses Trump administration job after throwing drink at fan during NBA game

Newly acquired Aday Mara is another candidate to receive a larger role in the rotation, while two-way player Brooks Barnhizer could also benefit from the increased opportunities in the short term.