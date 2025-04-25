Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days: Get up to 60% off on home appliances like AC, washing machine, microwave and more
Apr 25, 2025 02:15 PM IST
Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days brings you the best deals on home appliances like air conditioners, washing machines and more. Check out our top recommendations.
Our Pick
Our Picks
Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I5FWGEV) View Details
|
₹52,200
|
|
|
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI24EE5R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details
|
₹30,740
|
|
|
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White) View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹39,490
|
|
|
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt) View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹22,490
|
|
|
Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826CIN, Black Grey, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey) View Details
|
₹72,650
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Glen 90 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood KOPPA HSR 90, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details
|
₹6,890
|
|
|
Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Faber 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Motor Autoclean Slant Chimney| Black Matt Filterless |9 Speed Control |Touch & Gesture Control |Oil Collector|5Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Hood Maple BLDC FL HC BK 60 View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹9,050
|
|
