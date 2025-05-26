Amazon’s top water purifiers are now on sale! Get min 40% off on Aquaguard, Kent and more

Clean drinking water is a basic need, but tap water isn’t always safe to consume, especially during the monsoon, when contamination levels often rise. This increases the risk of waterborne diseases, making it even more important to purify your drinking water. Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on water purifiers are live.

Modern water purifiers now use advanced technologies like RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration), which remove harmful chemicals, bacteria, and dissolved salts to ensure safe and healthy water for your family.

And here’s the good news, Amazon is now offering up to 60% off on top-rated water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, HUL Pureit, and more. If you’re looking for RO+UV protection or a compact purifier for your kitchen, check out these Prime Shopping Days deals starting at 40% off!

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is a 9-stage water purifier that ensures clean, safe, and great-tasting water. It uses RO, UV, UF, and MC (Mineral Charge) technology to remove dust, dirt, bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and harmful chemicals.

The UV e-boiling feature gives water the purity of 20+ minutes of boiling, while the Mineral Charge adds essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium. It is now available at 50% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.

Specifications Purification Tech RO+UV+UF+MC Water Savings Up to 60% Capacity 6.2 litres Smart Alerts LED service & error indicators Mineral Charge Adds calcium & magnesium Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

The Pureit Eco Water Saver uses 7-stage purification with RO, UV, MF, and a Mineral Enhancer to make your water 100% safe and tasty. It removes harmful germs, metals, and chemicals, while adding back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.

Its Smartsense indicators alert you before the filter expires and even stop the water flow for safety. With a large 10L tank and up to 60% water saving, it's ideal for borewell, tanker, or tap water.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+MF+Mineral Tank Capacity 10 L Water Saving Up to 60% Filter Life 6000 litres Smart Alerts Filter expiry warning & auto-shutoff Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

The Havells Aquas RO+UF Water Purifier offers 7-stage purification with RO, UF, and a Dual Mineral Cartridge that adds copper, zinc, and essential minerals for tasty, pH-balanced water.

Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal supply, it ensures 100% safe drinking water by removing bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals. It's smart alerts let you monitor purifier health, while the removable 7L tank and splash-free faucet offer hygiene and convenience. Get it at a 58% off on Prime Shopping Days.

Specifications Purification RO + UF with Copper + Zinc Tank Capacity 7 litres Mounting Corner, wall, or tabletop Mineral Enhancer Yes Smart Features Purifier health alerts, voltage protection Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper offers 8-stage purification with patented Active Copper Technology, ensuring 99.99% virus and bacteria removal. Designed with water-saving RO tech that recovers up to 60% water, it includes a Mega Sediment Filter and offers 2 years of filter life with zero service needed.

Ideal for borewell and municipal water, it comes with a 7L food-grade tank, smart alerts, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. Grab it now at 48% off + ₹1,000 coupon on Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Specifications Purification RO + UV with Active Copper Tank Capacity 7 Litres Filter Life 2 years (no service required) Water Saving 60% recovery Smart Features Service, error & filter life alerts Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

The Pureit Marina Plus Mineral RO+UV purifier offers 6-stage purification to remove dissolved salts and harmful chemicals, while the UV lamp kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. The built-in mineral enhancer cartridge adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium back into the water, ensuring healthy drinking water.

Its smart indicators alert you before filter expiry and stop water flow if filters aren’t changed. With a 7-litre capacity and suitability for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it fits all households.

Specifications Capacity 7 L Purification Stages 6-stage RO+UV Water Saving Up to 45% Suitable For Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Power Consumption 42 Watts Click Here to Buy Pureit Marina Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white

More deals on water purifiers on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

The Aquaguard Ritz ensures clean, healthy water through a powerful 9-stage purification system. It uses RO to remove harmful chemicals, UV e-boiling to kill germs (just like 20 minutes of boiling), and Active Copper + Zinc Booster to enhance immunity and taste.

Its Mineral Guard keeps essential minerals like calcium and magnesium intact. A stainless steel tank ensures durability and hygiene. It saves up to 60% water, perfect for every home.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+Active Copper Storage Tank 5.5L Stainless Steel Water Savings Up to 60% Water Type Suitable for municipal, tanker & borewell Special Features Smart LED, Mineral Guard, Copper+Zinc Booster Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

With 10-stage purification and RO+UV+Alkaline technology, the Havells Fab ensures every drop of water is safe, mineral-rich, and pH-balanced. It adds essential minerals like copper, zinc, and magnesium, while the Revitaliser restructures water for better hydration.

The 7L tank suits families, and the smart interface alerts you about filter life and errors. Its stylish, compact design fits anywhere and includes 1 year of free unlimited service.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Alkaline (10-stage) Storage Tank 7L Water Type Ideal for borewell, tanker & municipal water Special Features Cartridge life indicator, Revitalizer, Brass touch, Voltage protection Click Here to Buy Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Aquaguard Neo ensures safe and healthy water through an 8-stage purification process using UV, UF, and Active Copper technology. It removes harmful bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and dust. UV e-boiling makes the water as pure as boiled water, while UF removes ultra-fine particles.

The Active Copper enriches water with the right amount of copper for better immunity. Smart alerts keep you informed about service needs and filter life. It is suitable only for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm).

Specifications Purification Stages: 8-stage UV+UF+Active Copper Water Type For municipal water (TDS <200 ppm) Tank Capacity 6.2 litres Smart Alerts Filter change, service, and error alerts Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2500

Looking for safe, tasty water at home? The AO Smith Z9 Pro has your back. It uses an advanced 8-stage purification process featuring RO, SCMT, Copper, Alkaline, and MIN-TECH to clean even the most stubborn impurities from borewell, tanker, or municipal sources (TDS up to 2000).

It doesn’t just purify, it also adds back essential minerals, balances pH, and keeps the taste natural. Plus, you get instant hot water (up to 80°C) from its stainless-steel tank, great for tea, baby formula, or soothing a sore throat.

Specifications Purification RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline MIN-TECH Water Source Compatibility 200–2000 TDS (all sources) Hot Water Options Ambient, 45°C, and 80°C with child lock Storage Capacity 10 litres Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Pro Instant Hot and Ambient Purifier RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech| Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Save upto 55% Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home

The Livpure Allura Premia makes sure every sip of water is clean, healthy, and full of essential minerals. Its powerful 10-stage purification system—featuring RO, UV, UF, Copper, Alkaline, and a Mineraliser—takes care of everything from bacteria to tough impurities.

It even comes with In-Tank UV sterilisation and a Super Sediment Filter for added safety. With a 7-litre storage tank and zero service cost for up to 30 months, it's perfect for busy households. Plus, it balances pH levels, giving you smoother, healthier hydration every day.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser Warranty 2.5 years free service Special Features In-Tank UV sterilisation, pH-enhancing Alkaliser Storage Capacity 7 litres Material ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Click Here to Buy Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

FAQs on water purifiers Which type of water purifier is best for high TDS water? RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers are best for high TDS water, especially from borewells or tankers.

What does TDS mean in drinking water? TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) refers to the amount of dissolved minerals, salts, and metals in water.

How often should I change the filters? Typically, filters should be replaced every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

Do water purifiers remove essential minerals? Some purifiers may, but advanced models add back essential minerals through technologies like Mineraliser or MIN-TECH.

Is UV purification enough for safe drinking water? UV kills bacteria and viruses but doesn’t remove dissolved impurities. It's best combined with RO or UF.

