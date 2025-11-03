KRAFTON India announces 2026 e-sports lineup, announces annual awards worth of Rs…

KRAFTON India has revealed its Esports roadmap for 2026 during the BGMI International Cup 2025 held in New Delhi. The plan outlines the next phase of competitive gaming in India through expanded editions of its flagship tournaments: BGIS, BMPS, BMSD, and BMIC, that will be hosted across multiple Indian cities. KRAFTON India unveils its 2026 esports roadmap with major tournaments and new opportunities for Indian gamers ahead.

India's esports industry is going through rapid change, moving from online contests to major on-ground events that are watched by millions. Growing corporate support, government recognition, and youth participation have placed India on the global esports stage.

At the event, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, said the 2026 roadmap is designed as a complete growth structure for Indian gamers. He explained that the plan focuses on creating a pathway for players to progress from regional contests to national competitions and, eventually, to global tournaments.

The roadmap also introduced the KRAFTON India Awards, an annual program to highlight and support gaming talent in the country. The first edition of the awards will be held in Mumbai on January 9, 2026.

KRAFTON India Tournament Schedule for 2026

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BGIS) will mark the start of the 2026 esports season. Open registrations will begin in December 2025, with matches running from January to March 2026.

Following that, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) will feature the top professional teams in the country. Scheduled for May to June 2026, this event will determine India’s representative for the Esports World Cup in Riyadh in July 2026.

Next, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Showdown (BMSD) is expected between August and October 2026, bringing elite teams together for a national LAN championship.

India on the Global Stage

The year will conclude with the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro International Cup (BMIC) in October 2026. India will host teams from Korea and Japan for an international LAN event aimed at strengthening its global esports presence.

In 2025 alone, KRAFTON India’s tournaments offered over Rs. 4 crore in combined prize money, which suggests the company’s continued investment in structured and professional gaming in India.