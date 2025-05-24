Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Mega Music Fest on Amazon! Get up to 84% on headphones, soundbars and more from top brands like Sony, JBL, Bose

By Nivedita Mishra
May 24, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Amazon Music Fest offers great deals on headphones, speakers, soundbars, and instruments – perfect for music lovers to upgrade and save big.

Amazon’s Mega Music Fest is here, and it’s a treat for anyone who loves good sound. If you’re particular about deep bass or clear vocals, or you just enjoy exploring new audio gadgets, this is a great chance to pick up quality gear at prices that don’t sting. The sale covers everything from soundbars and home audio systems to wireless headphones, earbuds, and neckbands. There are also solid deals on musical instruments, think electric guitars, keyboards, and more. Some discounts are genuinely worth a look, but you’ll need to be quick to snag the best offers. Here’s a closer look at what’s on offer.

Discover top sound gear and instruments at brilliant prices during Amazon’s exciting Music Fest celebration.
Discover top sound gear and instruments at brilliant prices during Amazon’s exciting Music Fest celebration.

Headphones, earbuds, neckbands

Choose from over-ear headphones for comfort, in-ear earbuds for portability, and neckbands for secure fit. Each offers great sound, hands-free use, and suits different lifestyles and listening needs.

Headphones, up to 73% off on them during 
Headphones are great for enjoying music, calls, or videos without disturbing others. They come in different styles like over-ear, on-ear, and wireless. Many offer noise cancellation, clear sound, and comfortable wear. Perfect for travel, work, or home use, headphones help you focus and enjoy high-quality audio wherever you are.

Earbuds, up to 80% off during Amazon Mega Music Fest

Earbuds are small, lightweight, and fit directly in your ears. They are perfect for listening to music or taking calls on the go. Many modern earbuds are wireless, with Bluetooth and touch controls. Easy to carry and use, they offer clear sound and comfort for everyday use or workouts.

Neckbands, up to 84% during Amazon Mega Music Fest

Neckbands are wireless earphones with a band that rests around your neck. They are comfortable, secure, and ideal for long use or workouts. With good battery life and easy controls, neckbands offer clear sound, quick pairing, and hands-free calling, making them a practical choice for music and daily use.

Noise-cancelling headphones, up to 43% off

Noise cancelling headphones block out unwanted sounds, helping you enjoy music or focus better. They are great for travel, work, or quiet time. With soft ear cushions and clear sound, they reduce background noise using smart technology. Ideal for comfort, peace, and a better listening experience anywhere you go.

Home Audio

Soundbars and speakers give clear, powerful sound for music and films. Perfect for home use, parties, or relaxing moments.

Soundbars, up to 77%

Soundbars are slim, stylish speakers that sit under your TV and improve sound quality. They make voices clearer and music richer. Easy to set up, soundbars save space and often come with Bluetooth for wireless streaming. Perfect for movies, shows, or music, they bring a better audio experience at home.

Speakers, up to 61% during Amazon Mega Music Fest

Speakers are devices that play sound loudly and clearly. They come in different sizes for home, parties, or travel. Some are wireless and connect with Bluetooth, while others need cables. Good speakers give rich music, deep bass, and clear voice. They are perfect for enjoying music, films, and more anywhere.

Music instruments

Guitars, keyboards, and percussion instruments help create music. They suit all skill levels and bring joy through sound. All these devices are part of the Amazon Mega Music Fest.

Guitars, up to 69% off

Guitars are popular musical instruments with six strings. Acoustic guitars make sound naturally through a hollow body, great for soft or folk music. Electric guitars need an amplifier and are used in rock, pop, and jazz. Both types let you play melodies and chords, making music fun and expressive.

Keyboards, up to 43% discount

Keyboards are electronic musical instruments with black and white keys, like a piano. They can play many sounds, such as drums, strings, and rhythms. Easy to use and portable, keyboards are great for beginners and advanced players. They are used in schools, homes, and bands for fun and learning music.

Percussion, up to 72% off
Percussion instruments create sound when struck, shaken, or tapped. They include drums, cajons, and tambourines. Many percussion instruments have internal snares or wires to add buzzing sounds. Made from wood or other materials, they provide rhythm and energy in music, perfect for both beginners and professionals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

