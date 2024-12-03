OnePlus 13 global launch confirmed for January 2025: Here's what’s coming

In October, the OnePlus 13 made its debut in China, however, the global launch announcement for the smartphone was awaited. On Monday, OnePlus finally confirmed that the new flagship smartphone will be launched globally in January 2025. Therefore, the OnePlus 13 may come to India early next month alongside the OnePlus 13R. While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, we are certain about the smartphone design, expected features and specifications. So, if you are waiting to upgrade to OnePlus 13, then here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus flagship ahead of launch. OnePlus 13 launch confirmed, check out specs, features and more ahead of launch.(OnePlus )

OnePlus 13 global launch

OnePlus released a dedicated microsite for the OnePlus 13 on its official website, teasing the global launch of the upcoming flagship. The page confirmed the smartphone’s design along with colour variants which are likely to debut during launch. Therefore, the OnePlus 13 will come in three colour options: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Reportedly, the Midnight Ocean variant features a micro-fibre vegan leather back panel, and it's the first time OnePlus is embracing leather panels for its flagship models. The OnePlus 13 has also received an IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistance rating, making it more durable than its predecessor.

Alongside global launch confirmation for the OnePlus 13, the company is also hosting a contest where participants have to complete five milestones to get a OnePlus Bonus Drop at a price of Rs. 11 and a gift bundle that consists of Never Settle cap, OnePlus travel pouch, a coffee tumbler, and 500 Red coins.

OnePlus 13 specification, features, and more

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch flat QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 13 features a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It will likely be equipped with a 6000mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. However, we may have to wait till January 2025 to confirm the global specifications and features of the OnePlus 13.