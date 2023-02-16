3 elderly women help crying baby calm down on a flight, video goes viral

Travelling with babies can be a challenge. A person needs to ensure that everything that makes their babies comfortable is packed and easily accessible to them. Despite that, there are moments that we have no control over. And such situations can often overwhelm new parents. Recently, something similar happened to a mom when her baby started crying uncontrollably on a flight.

The young child was taking her first flight, and everything went smoothly. But after 30 minutes into the flight, she began to sob and wail. Her mother tried to calm her down, but she felt helpless and overwhelmed. So, to help her, three elderly ladies stepped in and calmed the baby down. In the video, you can see the baby sitting and playing with the ladies.

This video was shared by the Instagram page Majically and was originally uploaded on TikTok by @isabellalalonde. In the post's caption, they added, "Thank you to these beautiful souls. Kindness is always a fantastic idea."

Take a look at the video here:

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual in the post wrote, "This is how you build a strong society, kindness, care, and support." "I bet the women loved helping just as much," said another. A third wrote, "They were probably grandmas! How special for the baby! Great first flight."