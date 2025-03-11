Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canadian family cancels New York trip despite hotel’s 30% discount offer: ‘We replied no thanks’

BySanya Jain
Mar 11, 2025 01:59 PM IST

A Reddit user from Canada took to the ‘Buy Canadian’ subreddit to claim that his family cancelled their annual New York trip as a show of national pride.

In recent months, a growing number of Canadians have been cancelling their travel plans to the United States, citing political tensions and economic disputes between the two countries. This trend reflects a broader movement among Canadians to boycott American goods and services in response to the US administration's recent rhetoric - including repeated calls by US President Donald Trump to make Canada the 51st state.

Canadian family cancels New York trip citing 'constant attacks on Canada'
Canadian family cancels New York trip citing 'constant attacks on Canada'

One illustrative example of this trend involves a Canadian family that cancelled its annual trip to New York state, only to have the hotel offer attractive discounts to win them back.

“American tourism feels the pressure”

A Reddit user from Canada took to the ‘Buy Canadian’ subreddit to claim that his family cancelled their annual New York trip as a show of national pride. The New York hotel was initially dismissive - but soon backtracked on their initial response and tried to get the Canadian family to keep its reservation, the Reddit user revealed.

The family had been visiting Chautauqua Lake, New York, every summer for a week-long vacation. This year, they decided to cancel their reservation, attributing their decision to "constant attacks on Canada by American leadership".

“We cancelled our reservation a few weeks ago and left a comment that this was based on the constant attacks on Canada by American leadership and we couldn't support that with our dollars,” the Reddit user explained in his post yesterday.

The New York hotel manager initially responded “Oh well”.

However, within weeks, the hotel reached out with a 30% discount offer to entice the family to rebook, followed by an additional proposal to accept Canadian dollars at par alongside the discount.

“We replied no thanks,” the Canadian Reddit user wrote. He added that the hotel would not be offering discounts if they were not worried about mounting cancellations from Canadian patrons.

The post was met with appreciation on the pro-Canada forum, where many praised the user and agreed with him.

“It's such a dismissive comment on the hotel's part, and especially crass of them to follow up with a request to rebook,” wrote one user. “This is a big deal, cancelling a trip and then resisting their offers. Thank you for staying strong and doing the right thing!” another said.

The Canadian Reddit user added that the New York hotel could not pay them to visit now.

The recent aggressive stance of the Trump administration toward Canada has left many Canadians feeling bewildered and upset. Several Canadians have cancelled their US trips as protest. According to NPR, Florida, California, Nevada, New York and Texas are the states most-visited by Canadians.

(Also read: No buyers for American strawberries at Canada supermarket amid tariff tensions: 'They couldn’t give them away')

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On