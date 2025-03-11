Canadian family cancels New York trip despite hotel’s 30% discount offer: ‘We replied no thanks’

In recent months, a growing number of Canadians have been cancelling their travel plans to the United States, citing political tensions and economic disputes between the two countries. This trend reflects a broader movement among Canadians to boycott American goods and services in response to the US administration's recent rhetoric - including repeated calls by US President Donald Trump to make Canada the 51st state. Canadian family cancels New York trip citing 'constant attacks on Canada'

One illustrative example of this trend involves a Canadian family that cancelled its annual trip to New York state, only to have the hotel offer attractive discounts to win them back.

“American tourism feels the pressure”

A Reddit user from Canada took to the ‘Buy Canadian’ subreddit to claim that his family cancelled their annual New York trip as a show of national pride. The New York hotel was initially dismissive - but soon backtracked on their initial response and tried to get the Canadian family to keep its reservation, the Reddit user revealed.

The family had been visiting Chautauqua Lake, New York, every summer for a week-long vacation. This year, they decided to cancel their reservation, attributing their decision to "constant attacks on Canada by American leadership".

“We cancelled our reservation a few weeks ago and left a comment that this was based on the constant attacks on Canada by American leadership and we couldn't support that with our dollars,” the Reddit user explained in his post yesterday.

The New York hotel manager initially responded “Oh well”.

However, within weeks, the hotel reached out with a 30% discount offer to entice the family to rebook, followed by an additional proposal to accept Canadian dollars at par alongside the discount.

“We replied no thanks,” the Canadian Reddit user wrote. He added that the hotel would not be offering discounts if they were not worried about mounting cancellations from Canadian patrons.

The post was met with appreciation on the pro-Canada forum, where many praised the user and agreed with him.

“It's such a dismissive comment on the hotel's part, and especially crass of them to follow up with a request to rebook,” wrote one user. “This is a big deal, cancelling a trip and then resisting their offers. Thank you for staying strong and doing the right thing!” another said.

The Canadian Reddit user added that the New York hotel could not pay them to visit now.

The recent aggressive stance of the Trump administration toward Canada has left many Canadians feeling bewildered and upset. Several Canadians have cancelled their US trips as protest. According to NPR, Florida, California, Nevada, New York and Texas are the states most-visited by Canadians.

