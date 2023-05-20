Dog has the most dramatic reaction to seeing its reflection in mirror. Watch

Are you looking for a dog video? Are you searching for a dog video that can leave you grinning from ear to ear? If your answers to the above questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that will make your weekend better. This video shows a dog's dramatic reaction to seeing its reflection in the mirror. Shared on Reddit, the video is absolutely entertaining to watch. The image shows the dog looking at its reflection in the mirror.(Reddit/@mac_is_crack)

“Silly pup discovers himself in the mirror,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog standing in front of a huge mirror covering a wall. Upon seeing its reflection, the pooch starts jumping and running around. It also keeps on barking while looking at its reflection. What makes the video even more amusing to watch is the laughter of the pet parent heard in the background.

Watch the video:

The video was posted four days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 26,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several comments.

Here's how Reddit users reacted:

“And they became fast friends,” joked a Reddit user. “They have no idea what they look like, yet they instantly recognize ‘another’ dog. What adorable little derps,” commented another. “You have purple socks, I have purple socks!” posted a third. “I was surprised the dog didn't -bonk- right into the mirror,” wrote a fourth.