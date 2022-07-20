Dog 'shops online' after her human forgets her wallet. Watch hilarious video

The Internet is full of videos showcasing dogs behaving in a cheeky manner, and watching such videos is an absolute delight. This particular Instagram video shows a dog shopping online. The video is hilarious and may make you laugh out loud. There is a possibility that you may watch it on loop.

"What happens when I forget my wallet around Nifty," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video opens with a text insert, "What happens when I forget my wallet around Nifty." It then progresses to show the dog named Nifty placing an order.

Watch the video below to find out what happens next:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has amassed more than 9,431 views. It has also accumulated 889 likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

"You have no idea how much this made me smile! Doggos are a blessing indeed," posted an individual with several emoticons. "Loveeeed it," expressed another. "This is sooo adorable," wrote a third. "Cutest video ever," shared a fourth. "I'm gonna try this too," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog.