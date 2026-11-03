Dubai opens first 'Work from Park' hub with free outdoor desks, indoor workspaces from Dh50 a day

Dubai has opened its first 'Work from Park' facility, allowing residents to swap traditional office cubicles and home workstations for desks surrounded by greenery and overlooking a pond. Dubai launched a new workspace at Al Barsha Pond Park, where visitors could work outdoors for free or book indoor desks. (Representational image generated using AI)

The facility, inaugurated at Al Barsha Pond Park on Monday, November 2, offers free outdoor workspaces alongside paid indoor co-working areas, meeting rooms and private offices.

According to Gulf News, Dubai Municipality launched the initiative in partnership with flexible workspace platform Letswork and construction company Group AMANA.

Free outdoor workspaces Visitors can work from seating areas around the buildings, including a pergola and rooftop spaces, without making reservations or paying fees.

“Outside is completely free for people to just come, sit and work,” Omar Al Mheiri, co-founder and CTO of Letswork, told Gulf News.

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Mohannad Al-Omari, business development manager at Group AMANA, said the outdoor areas would have internet connectivity and power sockets.

However, Dubai's extreme summer temperatures remain a challenge, prompting discussions about cooling systems and weather-resistant furniture.

How much do indoor workspaces cost? The air-conditioned facility operates from 8 am to 8 pm and features three zones.

The co-working area accommodates up to 30 people, with day passes priced at Dh50, including complimentary coffee, Wi-Fi and charging facilities.

Two meeting rooms, each accommodating nine people, are available from Dh200 per hour, with prices reaching Dh1,200 for longer bookings.

A third section, called Workspace Suites, offers fixed desks and private offices for periods ranging from one month to a year.

Bookings can be made through the Letswork website, its application or WhatsApp at 04 581 3652.

Combining work with recreation The initiative also aims to encourage networking, fitness activities and a healthier work-life balance.

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“We’re trying to pull people from LinkedIn to actually meet at these spaces,” Al Mheiri said.

Visitors can participate in community events, while proposed activities include running clubs, football and tennis.

Parents can also bring their children to the park while working.

More parks could get similar facilities The development comprises five modular buildings constructed largely off-site, allowing the project to be completed in less than three months.

According to the Emirates News Agency, the initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to transform public parks into multifunctional community spaces.

Officials are gathering visitor feedback before deciding whether to introduce similar facilities at other parks across Dubai.