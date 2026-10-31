Gujarat man who set lawyer’s parked car on fire over noisy alarm arrested

CCTV footage showing a man dousing a parked car in fuel and setting it ablaze in Gujarat has gone viral on social media, prompting police action. The suspect allegedly torched the vehicle belonging to a lawyer following a prolonged dispute over the car's loud security alarm. He has now been arrested. The man who set a lawyer's car on fire. (Screengrab,X/@ANI)

What did the video show? It showed a man approaching a parked car, holding a container of liquid. He then emptied the container over the vehicle, took out a matchbox, and set the car on fire. Within moments, the fire covered the car.

However, instead of leaving the scene, the man recorded the incident. After a few moments, he got into another car, parked on the side, and drove away.

The car belonged to Pushpa Bhatt and was parked near the house of her fellow advocate, who informed Bhatt about her car being on fire, reported the Times of India. She and her husband quickly rushed to the spot. Although the neighbours tried to put out the fire, the flames caused significant damage to the car. Emergency services were also called to the scene.

ANI reported that the man from Morbi was arrested for allegedly setting the advocate’s vehicle ablaze. He allegedly did it after getting disturbed by the car's honking sensors.