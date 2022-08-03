‘Is this real?’: Artist sticks pickle onto ceiling. Guess the artwork’s cost

Artworks by artists often receive two types of reactions from people. While some get amazed by the creations, others don’t shy away from showing their displeasure. However, once in a while such works are created which end up prompting people to say that they are downright bizarre. Just like this piece of art that has now left people asking ‘Is this real?’ The artwork consists of a piece of pickle taken from a burger stuck onto a ceiling. Let that sink in.

A post about the artwork is posted on the official Instagram page of Michael Lett art gallery in New Zealand. “Matthew Griffin, ‘Pickle’, 2022 is a sculpture comprising the slice of pickle from a McDonald’s cheeseburger flung onto the ceiling,” they wrote as a part of their caption. In the rest of the post they mentioned the various ingredients that were used in making the burger.

The work by the artist is intentionally designed to spark a discussion around the topic what art has value and what doesn’t, reports Today. The work is valued at $10,000 Australian dollars, which is about ₹540,000. Furthermore, the one who purchases the piece of artwork will not be given the pickle exhibited in the gallery. They will receive an instruction to create the artwork in their own space.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received various comments from people. “One thing is certain: this 'art' will stay preserved for at least 30 years,” joked an Instagram user. “What if it falls?” asked another. “That isn’t art, just waste of food,” expressed a third. “Is this real???” wrote a fourth with a laughing out loud emoticon.

