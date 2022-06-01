KK songs that Twitter can't get over, following singer's death. See posts

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has passed away due to a heart attack on May 31 in Kolkata. This was right after he performed at a concert there at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. For many people who have grown up listening to KK songs, this loss feels very personal. And several of them have taken to their Twitter handles in order to share about their favourite KK songs that are evergreen and will continue to hold a special place in many people's hearts.

This viral tweet has a thread of this Twitter user's favourite KK songs and there is a good chance that you will also find any of your all-time favourites right here in this list. The list features songs like Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe, among several others.

All my favorite KK songs: a thread



Feel free to add more. My brain stopped processing beyond a point pic.twitter.com/wWQ1e3t3KA — Pri (Taylor?s Version) 🖤🤍💜 (@akeliawaraazaad) May 31, 2022

Here’s a fan favourite:

How can I forget the friendship anthem? The number of times we?ve scream sung it is just countless https://t.co/2dKlY8F3xZ — Pri (Taylor?s Version) 🖤🤍💜 (@akeliawaraazaad) May 31, 2022

A Twitter user created a thread of their favourite KK songs as well and this list features songs like Dola Re Dola from Devdas, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster, etc.

Just a thread of my favorite KK songs. — Leo (@thaanthonnii) May 31, 2022

Another individual took to their Twitter handle in order to call KK songs “hauntingly beautiful,” and several people seem to agree. Here are the two photos he posted, along with a caption that reads, “Just google KK songs, and every single song brings back the memories. There are 1000s more. So so many more. What a legend, man. Every song is hauntingly beautiful.”

Just google KK songs, and every single song brings back the memories. There are 1000s more. So so many more.



What a legend, man. Every song is hauntingly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/X1KGamZ8XH — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 31, 2022

Many Twitter users say that their first love was enriched by a KK song or two, moments of friendship became more beautiful with a KK song to relate to. This particular tweet sums up that emotion quite beautifully:

There is a KK song that has stayed with me at every juncture of my life from school days to first love to college to heartbreaks. Such was the impact of KK?s songs on 90s kids. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 31, 2022

Here's what another user had to say:

not a single day has passed without me listening to kk songs — vipin (@djfrankkie) May 31, 2022

Which KK song will you be remembering this legendary singer by?