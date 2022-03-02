Man’s magic trick with sugar stuns people. Watch viral video

Irrespective of their age, most people are left amused when they see a magic trick being performed. Probably that is the reason, this video of a man showing a trick using sugar is now going all kinds of viral online. There is a chance that the video will leave you stunned too.

The post was originally posted on TikTok. The Twitter handle that re-shared the video also posted, “I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out.” The video opens to show the man opening the sachet of sugar and pouring it into his left hand. He then throws the sugar into air and after some time pours it from his right hand.

Take a look at the video that will leave you surprised:

I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out 😵‍💫 (via jadon.ray/TT) pic.twitter.com/TjsFrm7Udg — Overtime (@overtime) February 25, 2022

The post, since being shared has gathered more than 5.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Only thing I can think of is someone off camera handing him something, you should never assume someone isn't helping during sleight of hand. Dude's good, watched many times following each hand, this is the only time it appears out of sight,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Mind blown,” posted another. “Great sleight of hand. If you want to know how he masterfully pulls this - freeze it at 00:08 and look at his right thumb. Yes it's a prop but still, he nails it expertly,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?