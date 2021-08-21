Neighbours leave ‘apology soup’ for playing drums at night, post amuses people

A post about how a person received a can of ‘apology soup’ along with a note from their neighbours for playing drums until 2 am in the morning has left people amused. There is a possibility that the sweet share will also leave you smiling.

Twitter user @Keji_PLN shared the post. “My upstairs neighbors decided to play rock band until 2am last night and were loud asf, but somehow this morning pulled it together enough to write a 3 page apology note and apology soup??? This killed me at 7am,” they wrote. Along with the post, they also tweeted the images of the apology note and the can of soup that the neighbous shared.

“Hi, sorry for being so loud last night. We were drunk and playing rock band, and none of us realised how annoying the drums must sound when you’re under them. Thanks for being cool about it. Please accept this can of Italian-style meatball soup (apology soup), it’s pretty good. If we are ever getting a little too crazy, just give the ceiling a few bonks and we’ll know. Also, I think there is a raccoon in the chimney. Let us know if you heard anything weird I guess. Sincerely upstairs neighbours (Adam and Steve),” reads the letter.

My upstairs neighbors decided to play rock band until 2am last night and were loud asf, but somehow this morning pulled it together enough to write a 3pg apology note and apology soup ??? this killed me at 7am😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e9f21pGZdb — Kay-jee (@Keji_PLN) August 15, 2021

“Was the apology accepted,” asked a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “I meannn I have never had a loud neighbor who provided soup as an apology so we cool now.”

The hilarious post has now gone viral with many sharing it across other social media platforms, especially Instagram.

“I mean how can you even be mad about this! LOL the soup was a nice touch and hell you got a racoon warning to boot!” commented an Instagram user. “We need more rock band and apology soup in the world!” shared another. “The effort is there,” expressed a third.

