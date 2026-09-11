‘Never be a cool boss’: Man shares workplace lesson after feeling ‘backstabbed’

A man has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he believes managers should avoid becoming too friendly with people they supervise. Drawing from his own experience of leading a team, he said that failing to maintain professional boundaries eventually left him feeling that his flexibility had been misused. A man said his experience as a “cool boss” had taught him why managers should keep clear professional boundaries. (Instagram/thehemantwadhwani)

(Also read: ‘A good manager can affect your whole life’: Woman explains why kind bosses make employees work harder)

In a video shared on Instagram, Hemant Wadhwani reflected on his experience at a previous workplace and explained why he now believes that managers need to establish a clear line between themselves and their teams.

‘Never ever be a cool boss’ “Never ever be a cool boss. I repeat, never ever be a cool boss. So, I don't know how many of you will relate to this, but this is from one of my past experiences. I was working with a company, I was managing few people, and it is my behavior, or I would say it is my habit, that I don't like to make people feel like I am superior to them - like people who are around me or the people to whom I am superior, to whom I am managing,” Wadhwani said.

He explained that his approach was to avoid making junior colleagues feel that he was above them. However, he said his experience eventually changed his perspective on how managers should interact with their teams.

“But now I realise that that is something which is very important. You need to create some boundaries, some very clear boundaries, because the leverage that you are providing is actually destroying you. You don't know when people start misusing that and start backstabbing you,” he added.

Sharing his advice for other managers, Wadhwani continued, “I gave a lot of leverage to all my team, all the people who were junior to me, but this is one of my advice from all this experience: that it's always better to maintain a line between and to make your boundaries very clear.”

He shared the video with the caption, “Never be a cool boss.”

Watch the clip here: