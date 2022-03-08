Peyush Bansal posts this about Shark Tank India contestant ‘Jugaadu’ Kamlesh

Shark Tank India, a show where entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to business tycoons to secure funding for their businesses, became a huge hit among people. Also, among the various contestants, there were some who secured a special place in people’s hearts. Kamlesh Ghumare, dubbed as ‘Jugaadu’ Kamlesh’, is one such person. With his honest presentation, along with his cousin and trusted co-worker Naru, the man on the show managed to secure finances from Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal for his hand-drawn cart for farmers. He is now in the news again and that too because of a post shared by Bansal.

While sharing the post, Bansal wrote that he is sharing update about what Kamlesh is up to because everyone he meets nowadays has one question for him – “What is update on Kamlesh from @sharktank.india.”

“While I don't believe in talking about things till we achieve something, because of popular demand...here is a quick update...We have initiated a process of design and consumer validation of the cart with help of a team of professional Industrial designers. Design Team visited Malegaon and nearby farms, spent time with different farmers and different crops, along with @jugaadu_kamlesh, Naru and took a lot of feedback. Biggest concerns are: weight of Cart, movement on different uneven terrains and width of cart (as alley size is small in certain crops) Next steps: Find creative solutions to these problems, do design optimisations and go back and test again,” he wrote.

He also shared a few images along with the post and added, “Some pics attached. Hope it helps to keep the momentum and hopes high.” “Will keep you posted!!! Cheers,” he wrote and concluded the post.

