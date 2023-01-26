Republic Day 2023: Twitter floods with wishes as India celebrates 74th R-day

Every year, India celebrates Republic Day on January 26. The day saw India transitioning from a British colony to a Sovereign, Democratic and Republican state with the implementation of the Indian Constitution in 1950. This year, India is celebrating her 74th Republic Day. While President Draupadi Murmu set the tone for the festivities with her address to the nation on Republic Day eve, many across the country are celebrating the day with zeal, patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. Some even took to Twitter to voice their sentiments and wish each other on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya tweeted, “Happy Republic Day to all that are part of this amazing nation.” Alongside, he posted a picture of Team India.

IAS officer Arti Dogra tweeted a beautiful picture of the Indian flag flying high as the sun shines brightly.

Major Pradeep Shoury Arya wished fellow Indians on Republic Day 2023.

Former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, posted a picture of the Indian flag to wish fellow citizens on the 74th Republic Day.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art at Puri beach on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

President Draupadi Murmu unfurled the tricolour at Kartavya Path, earlier Rajpath, and led the nation today in celebrating the 74th Republic Day with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest at the R-day parade.

