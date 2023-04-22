Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar shares witty reply to fan’s comment about him losing Twitter blue tick

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 22, 2023 04:56 PM IST

It all started with a tweet by Sachin Tendulkar in which he invited his Twitter followers to a question and answer session

Twitter recently started the process of removing ‘legacy verified ticks’ from different accounts after launching their paid subscription called ‘Twitter Blue’. In the process, various celebrities lost their ‘verified status’ on the microblogging platform and among them is Sachin Tendulkar. Recently, a fan asked the Master Blaster about this change in his Twitter profile and also received a witty reply from the cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar shared this photo while reacting to a fan's Twitter blue tick related comment.(Twitter/@sachin_rt)
It all started with a tweet by Sachin Tendulkar in which he invited his Twitter followers to a question and answer session. “My #AskSachin debut here on Twitter. Bring on some interesting questions!” he tweeted. His post received several replies, including one where a Twitter user asked him about the loss of the blue tick. “Now that, you don't have the blue tick, how can we be sure that you're the real Sachin Tendulkar? #AskSachin,” they asked. To which, the cricketer wrote, “As of now, this is my blue tick verification!” and shared a selfie.

Take a look at the posts:

Sachin Tendulkar’s reply was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered close to 3.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Nice blue tick,” expressed a Twitter user. “Blue Tick needs you... sir,” shared another. “You need to hold a placard in your hand mentioning today's date. This may be an old photo being used by the imposter. Just to be doubly sure,” joked a third. “That’s creative,” wrote a fourth.

sachin tendulkar twitter viral
sachin tendulkar twitter viral
