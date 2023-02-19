‘Koi solution batao’: Anupam Mittal asks help from netizens for his smartphone-related problem

Saadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal’s Instagram page is filled with different interesting posts. From giving glimpses of his personal life to sharing news about his company to posting BTS videos from the show Shark Tank, his posts are of different types and often create a buzz. His recent smartphone-related share is no different. In his post he urged netizens to come up with a ‘solution’. Chances are, his ‘problem’ will not only make you chuckle but feel relatable too.

“Looking at myself on a phone looking at a phone… kya bimari hai yaar… koi solution batao? [What is this disease? Give me a solution],” he posted and shared a picture. The image shows him sitting on what appears to be a couch and staring at his phone.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared some 16 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 62,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the post:

“The best solution is to have zero emotional attachment to smartphones,” suggested an Instagram user. They received a reply from Mittal who posted, “Emotional attachment nahin dopamine attachment hai.” Another person shared, “Switch to Nokia Basics.” A third commented, “All I want to say is ‘Bohat achhe’.” And, the business tycoon replied by saying, “Sahi pakde.” A fourth Instagram user wrote, “You are giving hints for new startup ideas.”