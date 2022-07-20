There are two dogs in this video. Can you spot them both at first glance?

Staring out a window to see what is happening outside is probably one of the things that pet dogs love doing the most. There are times when neighbours or passersby get a glimpse of the pet pooches doing so and also take the time to show their admiration for the adorableness of the fur babies. This is what this human’s neighbour did. However, what initially left them confused as to why they only complimented one dog. It soon became clear when they captured a video of their two dogs looking through a glass door. Shared on Instagram, that video has now left people amazed and amused too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to two dogs named Hosu and Danbi. Their page bio says that they are rescued Korean Jindo who are now living in Virginia.

The video opens to show a white dog looking through a glass door. At first glance you may think that is all there is to the video. However, a text insert on the video will make you think otherwise. “My neighbour mentioned he saw a floating white dog on my window, and he didn’t realise we had two dogs.” If you look beside the visible dog, you can also see the other pooch moving its head and looking around.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 7. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 11.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also promoted people to post various comments.

“They’re beautiful,” posted an Instagram user. “Sooooo funny,” expressed another. “Surprise,” commented a third. “You really can’t tell,” wrote a fourth. Many expressed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON