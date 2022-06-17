Twitter flooded with reactions as Delhi witnessed downpour

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to a pleasant Friday as rain hit several parts of the city for the second consecutive day. While many customarily took to Twitter to share beautiful images, others posted videos of the downpour. A few also grabbed the opportunity to write funny tweets about the Delhi rains.

People are tweeting with the hashtag #Delhirains so much that it is trending on the microblogging site. We have compiled a few tweets below:

An individual shared a rainfall video with the hashtags #DelhiRains and #DelhiWeather.

Another shared a video which you should watch while keeping the volume up.

A Twitter user shared an image and wrote, "Uncountable cloud flashes."

This Twitter user shared a beautiful early morning view.

Nothing is more soothing than seeing this view, early in the morning. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/yyI01p8D95 — Anand Raj (@mister_anandd) June 17, 2022

"Finally after a long time, the weather loving us in this way," wrote an individual while sharing an image.

Finally after a long time, the weather loving us in this way. 🥰#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/DFpU4ps8Io — Ruchika (@theindiangirl__) June 17, 2022

Another shared beautiful pictures from her garden.

"#DelhiRains trend longer than Delhi rains last," joked another individual.

"And it rained while I was sleeping," shared a Twitter user.

"Under the influence of Western Disturbances and lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over the Western Himalayan region; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during next 5 days," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

What would you share about the downpour?