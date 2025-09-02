Disney unveils 2025 cruise ship Disney Destiny with heroes and villains theme. What to know

Disney Cruise Line is adding a new giant to its fleet. The company’s official site confirmed that the Disney Destiny will make its first trip in November 2025, leaning into a full heroes-and-villains concept that threads through food, shows, and even the water rides. The maiden voyage leaves Fort Lauderdale on November 20, with four- and five-night trips heading to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean. Disney Destiny launches in November 2025.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The ship is not just another floating hotel. It features a Lion King dinner theater and a Haunted Mansion-inspired cocktail lounge. Pixar, Marvel, and classic Disney characters are built into nearly every corner.

Food with a story

Three main restaurants anchor the experience. Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King puts a live retelling of Simba’s journey center stage while guests dig into African-inspired dishes. Worlds of Marvel brings Baby Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and plenty of Guardians soundtrack hits into the dining room, while 1923 offers California flavors in a setting lined with animation sketches and props.

In addition, there is Marceline Market for casual meals, walk-up cafés themed after Hercules and Brave, and the Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods with pizza, barbecue, tacos, and sweets. Incredibles character Edna Mode even gets her own dessert shop, turning fashion flair into sugar rushes.

Entertainment stacked up

The Destiny hosts Disney Hercules, a Broadway-style production unique to this ship, mixing gospel influences, projection effects, and music - including a ballad cut from the film. Families can also catch Frozen: A Musical Spectacular and Disney Seas the Adventure with Goofy and friends.

Kids can meet princesses, train in the Marvel Super Hero Academy, or wrangle Star Wars critters in Cargo Bay. The top deck adds thrills with AquaMouse, a water coaster featuring classic Disney villains.

The adult-only lounges include De Vil’s from 101 Dalmatians, the spooky Haunted Mansion Parlor, and The Sanctum bar, which is tied to Doctor Strange. The Quiet Cove Pool, spa, and fine dining at Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté give adults space away from the family chaos.

