Woman's text exchange with Uber driver during Delhi rains is too funny to miss

Have you ever found yourself in a position where you have booked a cab and have been waiting for a while? This is the exact time when you reach out to your allotted driver via a text message or maybe a call. And that is what this Twitter user, a woman named Ria Kasliwal, replied to a text from her driver as well. While it was raining in Delhi, she used the message feature of the Uber app to tell him where she needed to be dropped off. And the reaction on part of the driver, that too via text, has been making people roll on the floor with laughter.

This woman posted a screenshot of their exchange on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. The screenshot of this hilarious conversation was shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, “So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol.” And to be very honest, you might even find this driver's response thoroughly relatable.

Take a look at the conversation between the woman and her Uber driver:

So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol pic.twitter.com/QrAZEq3e0Y — Ria Kasliwal (@RiaKasliwal) July 21, 2022

Shared on July 21, this post has above 7,000 likes on it so far.

One person writes, "Yeh dil hai ke manta nahi." "He is a whole entire mood!" another user adds. Many others took to the replies under this tweet to show how much they related to the driver.