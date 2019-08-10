Kashi Vishwanath live darshan planned at Srinagar airport

varanasi

Aug 10, 2019

Live darshan of Kashi Vishwanath, the presiding deity at the famous Varanasi temple, on a giant screen at Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir will become a reality if the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has its way.

Besides the big screen, the temple administration has decided to set up a helpdesk at Srinagar airport to inform devotees about pujas, rudrabhishek and aarti that take place at the shrine in Kashi.

Kashi Vishwnath Temple Trust chief executive officer Vishal Singh confirmed the development.

“We are planning to set up a helpdesk at Srinagar airport. The helpdesk will inform people about different facilities like ‘sugam darshan’ and online booking for special puja at the temple. This is an effort to attract more and more devotees to KV temple. We have also planned to set up a big screen,” he said.

Singh said initially recordings of Kashi Vishwanath darshan will be played on the screen. Later, arrangements for live streaming images of the deity will be made.

Singh said he would soon speak to Srinagar airport officials for setting up the helpdesk and making arrangements for the live darshan there.

He said that Kashi Vishwanath Mandir (Temple) Trust had already set up a helpdesk at Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport, Varanasi, and planned to offer the facility at all major airports in the country.

