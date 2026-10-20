Bangladesh seeks answers after 2 nationals executed in Saudi Arabia for ‘indecent acts' near mosque

Bangladesh has expressed dissatisfaction over the execution of two of its citizens in Saudi Arabia following allegations of criminal offences, citing lapses in information-sharing and diplomatic communication over the execution of the Bangladeshi national Nazrul Islam. The family has urged the Bangladeshi government to investigate the circumstances of the execution and arrange for the repatriation of his body at state expense. (Unsplash/Representational)

According to Prothom Alo, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Monday that the Bangladeshi government had sought a detailed explanation from Saudi authorities regarding the executions and was examining where the communication process had fallen short.

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“Bangladesh has a good and deep relationship with Saudi Arabia, particularly at the level of our Prime Minister. Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are both signatories to the Geneva Conventions. There was a gap in information-sharing in this incident. We have sought an explanation from Saudi Arabia to find out why this gap occurred,” Kobir said.

He described the executions as disappointing and said both sides were holding discussions to examine the shortcomings. He added that compensation was no longer possible because the sentences had already been carried out.

Islam's family has demanded the return of his body, while also seeking justice over the execution, alleging that they were not informed beforehand and were not given an opportunity to intervene. The issue has drawn particular attention following reports about the execution of 22-year-old Nazrul Islam, whose family alleges that it was not informed beforehand and was not given an opportunity to intervene.

According to The Daily Star, Nazrul's father, Abdul Basir, borrowed Tk 7 lakh to send his eldest son to Saudi Arabia in the hope of improving the family's financial circumstances. Nazrul left Bangladesh on November 10, 2022, and worked as a cleaner in the Kingdom.

His family said they learned through media reports that he had been executed in Makkah on October 14, after spending approximately three years and three months in detention.

“The creditors are now pressuring me to repay the debt. I want my son’s body brought back home. If he was executed without just cause, I want justice,” Basir said.

According to the family, Saudi police had arrested Nazrul and a young woman, identified as Sweety Akhtar, over allegations of an “immoral act” near a mosque in Makkah. The specific charges, whether legal assistance was provided and whether Nazrul had an opportunity to defend himself before the execution could not be independently verified.

Nazrul's mother, Rahima Begum, said her son had regularly spoken to the family by telephone while in prison, but they received no advance notice of his execution. Relatives also said his paternal aunt died of a heart attack after learning of his death.

The family has urged the Bangladeshi government to investigate the circumstances of the execution and arrange for the repatriation of his body at state expense.

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Sayeed told The Daily Star that the administration had not received an application from the family or instructions regarding the matter. He said authorities would provide assistance under the applicable rules if the body were brought back to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Kobir said Bangladesh expected Saudi Arabia to notify it when a Bangladeshi national was detained or faced criminal proceedings, just as Dhaka would inform Riyadh if a Saudi citizen were apprehended in Bangladesh.

Following reports of the executions of the two Bangladeshi nationals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka. On Sunday, Bangladesh summoned Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Zafer H Bin Abiyah to seek clarification. (ANI)