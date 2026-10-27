Cameras, GPS and data leaks: US bans Chinese BYD vehicles from key air base in Japan over security fears

The US military has announced a ban on vehicles manufactured by Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD at its strategic Kadena Air Base in Japan, citing security concerns over their presence at one of Washington's most important military installations in the Pacific. FILE PHOTO: The BYD logo at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo (REUTERS)

The restrictions will take effect on Monday at the air base on Japan's Okinawa island, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The move comes amid concerns that cameras, sensors and GPS systems installed in modern vehicles could potentially be used to collect or leak sensitive information.

"These vehicles present an unacceptable and unmitigable risk to our personnel and our mission," base spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alli Stormer said.

However, Stormer did not specify what particular security threat prompted the base commander to impose the ban on Chinese-made electric vehicles.