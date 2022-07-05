China says talks with US Treasury chief Yellen constructive, pragmatic
BEIJING: Chinese vice-premier Liu He had a “constructive” dialogue with US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday with both sides agreeing to strengthen “macro-policy communication” and coordination, according to a statement from China.
Liu expressed concern over the additional tariffs that the US had imposed on Chinese goods during the video conversation, the official Chinese statement, released by state news agency Xinhua said.
The exchange was “pragmatic and frank”, the Chinese statement said.
“The two sides had a pragmatic and frank exchange of views on such issues as the macroeconomic situation and the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain. The exchanges were constructive,” Xinhua reported.
According to the readout, both sides agreed that the “world economy is facing severe challenges” and that it is of great significance that the two countries strengthen coordination on issues.
“The Chinese side expressed its concern about issues including the lifting of additional tariffs on China and sanctions by the US side, and fair treatment of Chinese enterprises,” the statement added.
But both sides agreed that it is important to jointly maintain “…the stability of the global industrial supply chain is beneficial to China and the US and the world as a whole”.
The US Treasury Department, in its own brief statement, said the exchange was “candid and substantive”, but did not mention China’s concern about US tariffs.
“During the candid and substantive conversation, they discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, the global economic outlook amid rising commodity prices and food security challenges,” the US statement said.
Yellen, the statement added “frankly raised issues of concern including the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on the global economy and unfair, non-market PRC economic practices”.
Vice-premier, Liu, a member of the Communist Party of China’s politburo, a top decision making body in China, has been the country’s special trade envoy for talks under the China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue since 2018.
Besides wide-ranging differences on trade, the two countries are locked in several disputes including in the South China Sea maritime region, Washington’s ties with Taiwan, which China claims is a renegade region and human rights issues in Xinjiang and Tibet.
-
European Parliament overwhelmingly ratifies landmark tech laws
The European Parliament on Tuesday ratified landmark laws that will more closely regulate Big Tech and curb illegal content online, as the EU seeks to bring order to the internet "Wild West". "With the legislative package, the European Parliament has ushered in a new era of tech regulation," said a key backer of the laws, German MEP Andreas Schwab.
-
Oil falls as recession fears boost demand concerns
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $108.28 a barrel, from Friday's close. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday because of the Independence Day public holiday in the United States. Supply concerns still loomed.
-
'To me, Kaali is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess': TMC's Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday spoke out in support of Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekali - who is the subject of social media outrage (and FIRs by police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh) after a poster for her new film 'Kaali' showed the goddess smoking. "You have the freedom to imagine your goddess," Moitra said at a media event. The Trinamool leader was responding to a question about her take on this controversy.
-
Finland, Sweden sign protocol to join NATO but still need ratification
NATO's 30 allies signed an accession protocol for Finland and Sweden on Tuesday to allow them to join the nuclear-armed alliance once allied parliaments ratify the decision, the most significant expansion of the alliance since the mid-1990s. "This is truly an historic moment," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said alongside the foreign ministers of the two countries. "With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger."
-
China’s life expectancy now stands at 77.93 years, health indicators doing well
The life expectancy of Chinese citizens now stands at 77.93 years and is within the category of upper-middle-income countries, the national health commission, said on Tuesday. The life expectancy of Chinese citizens had risen to 77.3 years in 2019, compared with 35 years in 1949, the beginning of the Communist Party of China's rule, according to a white paper released last year. According to World Bank data, India's life expectancy stood at 70 in 2020.
